Resources of the Mind

We possess an instrument almost unknown to past civilizations, an instrument whose values are only dimly recognized at present but which will one day, I believe, become our most powerful preventive against human disaster. This instrument is mental hygiene. Emerson, who had a canny foreknowledge of this discipline, said we now know that life can be mean but we also know what makes it mean. We know that we have been “too much hurried by systems” and not enough concerned with human motivations. The mechanisms of incentive are still, perhaps, a tangled web, but slowly the tangle is being unwound and gradually we come to see what it is that makes men desperate and unreasonable. We see also some of the poisons which have brought decay to the roots of human relationships. Indeed, we have even proceeded far enough in therapeutics to be able to straighten lives that had become warped and to train individuals to recognize their own twisted emotions. But, this instrument is still in its primitive stage of development and its promises are infinite.

Our second resource is to be found in historic realism. The amount and the quality of reliable historical material which has been gathered in recent years will astonish those who are not familiar with this field of research. The time has come when clarifying generalizations may be abstracted from this great mass of information. One lesson from history seems already to have become fairly clear, namely that civilizations may be destroyed but not culture itself. The values of culture inherent in Greek civilization at its best shine now with more luster than ever before. We also learn from history that civilizations rarely if ever die as the result of their own toxins. Complete decay does not come from within. A civilization may become weak from within, may lose touch with its true tradition, and so prepare itself for the aggressor. From this lesson we also learn that a civilization which is to save itself must acquire the art of lifting itself by its own bootstraps. We are even now being tempted to concentrate most of our energy in the direction of hatred towards aggressors, whereas history teaches us that we should reserve the major part for the solution of our chronic difficulties.

We are in possession of new analytical devices which might, if properly utilized, save us from confusion and chaos. Science has taught us to suspect oversimplifications of cause and effect. In nature, it appears, there are no single causes, and since we are a part of nature it seems reasonable that we should abandon the pernicious habits of particularism. When disaster impends, when a whole society is threatened, it should be clear that no simple or unitary explanation will suffice. Our difficulties are neither economic, nationalistic, racial, political nor moral. These are merely terms which describe certain phases of human experience, but they are interconnecting terms. Specialists can help us only when the various aspects of life are flowing in the same general direction. When this is not the case, specialized interpretations lead to more confusion. The economist, for example, who is not likewise interested in morality is sure to be a poor guide. By the same token, the moralist whose principles do not apply to economic life will ultimately find himself operating in a social vacuum.

The fourth resource for future hope is more doubtful because it arises, not from scientific, but rather from philosophical experience and hence will not be shared by as many minds. We seem to have learned that end-gainers are also mischief-makers. By “end-gainers” I mean persons who stake out specific goals and then develop a moral attachment to them. Such a person will invariably measure his success or failure in life in terms of these a-priori goals or ends. This means that defeat will become so unbearable a prospect that he will become careless regarding his means rather than alter the ends. This is the source of much of the worst of our current immorality, namely that persons will utilize means which are incompatible with their ends. But, quoting Emerson again, “ends preexist in the means.” We become what we do, not what we wish. The lesson to be learned here—and it is one which is peculiarly pertinent for educators and all other instructors in human behavior—is that a sense of direction is much more important than a specific goal. What needs to be taught to the young is that “intellectual and moral victories are the only ones which do not leave the victor bankrupt and desolate in spirit when the goal is won” (AE).