Resources of the Mind

We are in possession of new analytical devices which might, if properly utilized, save us from confusion and chaos. Science has taught us to suspect oversimplifications of cause and effect. In nature, it appears, there are no single causes, and since we are a part of nature it seems reasonable that we should abandon the pernicious habits of particularism. When disaster impends, when a whole society is threatened, it should be clear that no simple or unitary explanation will suffice. Our difficulties are neither economic, nationalistic, racial, political nor moral. These are merely terms which describe certain phases of human experience, but they are interconnecting terms. Specialists can help us only when the various aspects of life are flowing in the same general direction. When this is not the case, specialized interpretations lead to more confusion. The economist, for example, who is not likewise interested in morality is sure to be a poor guide. By the same token, the moralist whose principles do not apply to economic life will ultimately find himself operating in a social vacuum.

The fourth resource for future hope is more doubtful because it arises, not from scientific, but rather from philosophical experience and hence will not be shared by as many minds. We seem to have learned that end-gainers are also mischief-makers. By “end-gainers” I mean persons who stake out specific goals and then develop a moral attachment to them. Such a person will invariably measure his success or failure in life in terms of these a-priori goals or ends. This means that defeat will become so unbearable a prospect that he will become careless regarding his means rather than alter the ends. This is the source of much of the worst of our current immorality, namely that persons will utilize means which are incompatible with their ends. But, quoting Emerson again, “ends preexist in the means.” We become what we do, not what we wish. The lesson to be learned here—and it is one which is peculiarly pertinent for educators and all other instructors in human behavior—is that a sense of direction is much more important than a specific goal. What needs to be taught to the young is that “intellectual and moral victories are the only ones which do not leave the victor bankrupt and desolate in spirit when the goal is won” (AE).

The last of my present list of resources for the future centers upon the democratic symbol itself. We have been exhorted to believe that what we are now struggling for is the democratic way of life as contrasted with the totalitarian way of life. Unless we come to a better understanding of the use of symbols, this battle will, I believe, be lost. The totalitarians have defined their conception of life. We have not. We are still asking people to sacrifice and fight for a mere symbol. This they may do for a time, but if the symbol does not sooner or later take on flesh and bones and become a living reality, their persistence and courage will not endure. If, then, we are to use such rich and symbolic concepts as Democracy, we must state what we mean, not merely in terms of some former age but for the present and the future. The largest defections from Democracy come from young people. Why? Because they have never seen Democracy at its best. Some are not able to describe its meaning at all, that is, in terms of actual day-to-day behavior. Academic interpreters of Democracy insist that this conception of life rests upon such believes as pluralism and personal dignity. But what is pluralism in action? How do individuals attain dignity? How will the young worker who spends each hour of each day throughout an entire year, throughout a complete lifetime perhaps, doing nothing except pushing a lever, reach dignity? How much dignity is left to the citizen who votes knowing that both candidates seeking election are bound to be controlled by corrupt party manipulators? What we are slowly beginning to learn is that we can expect persons to be loyal only to that which they have experienced and found good.