Fragmentary jottings toward a translation are usually not very viable in a crowded market in which several more recent and excellent poetic translations of the (whole!) Aeneid into English already exist. The versions by Robert Fagles, Stanley Lombardo, and Sarah Ruden are all very strong, and offer three distinct windows into Virgil as both a great poet and a great storyteller. Clearly, the main reason why Yale University Press believes it can market this not-quite-actual-book is that there are a large number of readers out there, especially in the United States, who see Lewis as something close to a saint. Even apart from the everlasting success of the Narnia franchise, Lewis is adored by many for his (to me, somewhat embarrassing) Christian apologetics, the best of which is The Screwtape Letters. Lewis has been appropriated as a hero of the Christian right, a role he fills somewhat uneasily. (The beer-swilling and the pipe-smoking are a problem.) Another group of people know and love Lewis as the tragic hero of Shadowlands, the sentimental tearjerker about his wife’s death from cancer.

The publishers promise that this translation of Virgil will show “another side of C.S. Lewis.” It would be more accurate to say that the interest of this book lies in tracing how similar the Virgilian Lewis is to the various Lewises we already know. Most obviously, the translation, like all of Lewis’s work, shows Lewis meditating on, and recycling, his reading of English literature. Virgil’s Neptune as he stills the storm seems very similar to Shakespeare’s Prospero, addressing the “airy folk,” and warning them not to “dare/ To hope again like pardon for the like offence.” When Aeneas sees scenes from Troy depicted in Dido’s temple, Lewis recalls Milton’s summary of the subject of the Iliad: “About the walls thrice fugitive there Hector fled,” quoting Paradise Lost: “Thrice fugitive about Troy wall.” Dido’s enterprise as she builds her city in Carthage recalls the burdensome duties of Tennyson’s Ulysses as she tries to “teach justice to a savage race.” The few Trojan survivors allude to Shakespeare’s Battle of Agincourt speech from Henry V: “And we, we few.” In some ways, this approach is truthful to the spirit of Virgil, who is himself deeply allusive, not only to Homer but also to Alexandrian Greek literature and to earlier Latin epic. We might wonder, though, whether Lewis is quite as much in control of his sources.



THE TENDENCY to create a collage of earlier literature is just one way in which the translation recalls Lewis’s other imaginative writing, especially his Narnia books. Like them, it creates a world that is only partly convincing, built out of other stories. Like them, it has wonderful things in it; and even more than them, it is extraordinarily patchy and uneven in tone. I say this as somebody who loved the Narnia stories as a child, and read them many times: it was partly as a result of Narnia that I later grew to love the literary models on which Lewis drew for his magical fictions, such as Spenser, Milton, and, not least, Virgil. For me, as for many others, Lewis was instrumental in teaching me how to read.

Still, re-reading these books as an adult—as I have recently been doing with my six-year-old—is a complicated experience. For a start, there are things that are mostly invisible to a child, but perfectly obvious to an adult. It is hard not to be bothered by the fear or the hostility that Lewis expresses toward adult female sexuality (in those shrill, scary witches, and in the way that poor Susan cannot get into heaven because she starts wearing lipstick). On a more literary level, the tone of the books is weirdly uneven: the narrator is sometimes very intrusive, and Lewis fails where his friend Tolkien succeeded—in creating a world that (whatever we feel about its style) hangs together seamlessly, and convinces us of its reality on its own terms. In Narnia, you can see the stitches that patch a chunk from Mallory to a gobbet from Ovid.

Yet there is a reason why so many children love Narnia, and the reason is that the books are, in parts, superb. They have “sensuous vitality” in spades. It is hard to forget Lewis’s wonderfully greedy, detailed descriptions of food (tea with the Faun, fish at the Beavers’ home, the sickly more-ish-ness of Turkish delight), and of weather, landscape, and the feel of things (the Lion’s soft paws, the scabby dragon’s skin in The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, the sensation of riding on a cloud in The Silver Chair). They are also brilliant, on a psychological level, at evoking the mechanisms of temptation—a theme that Lewis understood well in Milton, and which he also developed in The Screwtape Letters. When Edmund eats that Turkish delight, or Lucy looks in the magic book, we can see that the yielding is not just a question of choosing pleasure over duty. Like Milton’s Eve, rather, these characters delude themselves into choosing unhappiness over happiness, by valuing reputation, honor, or knowledge over the things that bring real joy: love and trust. They do it to themselves. What makes Lewis, at his best, a great figure is that he understood happiness (Surprised by Joy, the first line of a sonnet by Wordsworth, is the title of Lewis’s spiritual autobiography); and he also understood how easy it is to reject it.



LEWIS’S BITS OF translation of the Aeneid are bad and good in very much the same ways as his Narnia books. Fairly often, especially in the first book, I felt rather sickened, and doubted whether I would be able to get through the whole text, despite its brevity. Lewis’s attempts at “sensuous vitality,” when applied to descriptions of either people or goddesses, are invariably awful. Many couplets hover uneasily between the downright dreadful and the merely silly, as when we are told that Aeneas’s mother, Venus, appears to him “in huntress’ fashion to the rippling air,/Girt ’neath the paps and kilted to the naked knee.” The fake medievalism of the language and chosen meter (a version of English alexandrines, six-beat rhyming couplets) is instantly off-putting. The phoniness alarms go off right away, since Lewis is unable to resist the allure of archaisms evoking a never-never world of the lovely rustic past: the work begins, “Lo, I who in the woodland blew an oaten reed/Of old and taught the neighbouring tilth anon to feed/The hunger of keen husbandmen who loved my lay”—and so, horribly, on. It is hard not to be reminded of Johnson’s damning appraisal of Milton’s Lycidas: “There is no nature, for there is no truth; there is no art, for there is nothing new.” Aspiring to medieval or pastoral earthiness can be a big mistake.

But not all of the text is so bad, and parts of it are, like the curate’s egg, excellent. The gory monsters of Book Six are well done, as is the pathos of the world of the dead, where “all was unembodied soul, and thin/Wraith flaunting to the eye and hollow all within.” The battle scenes of Book Two are particularly strong, and remind one of Lewis’s capacity for sharp, tightly plotted storytelling: “Clothed in his terrible father’s might, Pyrrhus comes on./Swords, bolts, and bars avail not. The whole door is gone,/Beat with their ram repeatedly. The door-posts fall;/The entry’s forced; its guardians have been butchered all.” The pace is very fast here, just as it needs to be if it is to echo Virgil’s taut clauses. Fit via vi is more aphoristic than Lewis’s “the entry’s forced,” but Lewis’s version has the virtue of concreteness.

Mostly, Lewis is better on landscape than people. The storms of Book One are good, but the account of Aeneas (annoyingly medievalized as “Eneas”) as he appears transformed by Venus’s magic to look sexy for Dido is characteristically bad: he has a grace “Ruddy and fresh and frolic on his eyes and face.” (Irresistible, no?) But Lewis is occasionally capable even of human truth. A touching and illuminating scene is the depiction of how Cupid, sent by his mother Venus to make Dido fall in love with Aeneas, makes his way into her heart. The throngs come “at Dido’s call/To share the bright solemnity” at the welcome feast for the Trojans. I realized, reading Lewis’s version, that Dido is in the same position as the human of The Screwtape Letters, or Edmund with the witch. She, too, unknowingly encounters a spirit who hopes to pervert her happiness: “nor ever guessed/How great a spirit had lighted in her luckless breast.”

So Lewis’s translation is, finally, worth reading, and not just by Lewis-o-philes. It is a challenge to re-think how we see Virgil’s Aeneid. The unevenness of Lewis’s version is a reminder of just how diverse the original poem is: the ideal translator would be just as good at how the goddess of love might look in a hunting dress as at storms, battle scenes, and the complexity of human emotions, including the prompts for desire and desire to desire. Repression, as Eliot saw, is one subject of the Aeneid, but it is far from the only one.

Emily Wilson is associate professor of classical studies at the University of Pennsylvania. She is the author of The Death of Socrates: Hero, Villain, Chatterbox, Saint (Harvard University Press) and translator of Six Tragedies: Seneca (Oxford University Press). This article originally ran in the August 18, 2011, issue of the magazine.