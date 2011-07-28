Toleration is central to this new vision of enlightenment. Its motto is not “dare to know” so much as “dare to allow others to know in their own way.” And so we are told that Religious Ceremonies of the World “marked a major turning point in European attitudes toward religious belief and hence the sacred. It sowed the radical idea that religions could be compared on equal terms, and therefore that all religions were equally worthy of respect—and criticism.” The importance of religion in our current world, and the presence in it, or absence from it, of toleration, is what on some level makes works such as this, or Jonathan Israel’s series of mega-tomes on the Enlightenment, monuments to our own concerns. Not only did Religious Ceremonies win a wide readership—and make a lot of money for Bernard the printer—but it also, according to Hunt, Jacob, and Mijnhardt, “helped create the field of the comparative history of religion, and to this day its engravings still appear in museum exhibits as documentation for religious customs.”



IT IS HERE that Guy G. Stroumsa’s fine book offers a useful corrective. By focusing on sixteenth- and seventeenth-century antiquarian scholarship on religion, which swiftly moved to incorporate the latest ethnographic data on the principle that going far away in space helped one go back far away in time, he shows that Picart and Bernard were in fact the end point of a much longer transition. And this was a transition spearheaded by the Casaubons of European scholarship, the “dead from the waist down” researchers who wrested all sorts of obscure details from the claws of ever-ravenous time. To understand Picart, Stroumsa implies, we need to understand the revolution in Renaissance philology and comparatism. And Stroumsa makes the point that the philological comparison comes before the comparison between manners and mores, and that the sequence is necessary.

The specific way in which Religious Ceremonies of the World functioned as an agent of change was by focusing on rituals—and hence depiction becomes not only possible, but desirable. If everyone has some ritual for birth or death or marriage, then religion appears as a universal phenomenon, and a given religion but a local manifestation of it. Comparison could work to diminish feelings of uniqueness and superiority. Toleration, we are told, followed from this.

The turn to ritual, in Stroumsa’s account, occurred in the seventeenth century. By later in the eighteenth century, the pendulum of interest was already swinging back to words and texts. More precisely, following Stroumsa, we might describe the momentous change facilitated by Religious Ceremonies of the World as the crossing over into the world of popular readership of ideas that had been developed by, for, and in the austere world of scholars.

This, so the argument goes, made people less likely to get angry enough about others’ deviant practices to kill them. And this, our authors tell us, was the “aim” of Bernard and Picart. “Thanks to efforts like theirs religion would cease to be the most central issue on the European agenda.” I fear that the authors’ enthusiasm for their subject has led them to overstate their claims. There is a rather old-fashioned “secularization thesis” lurking here amid Hunt, Jacob, and Mijnhardt’s otherwise more subtle cutting-edge scholarship.

RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES OF THE WORLD begins its nine-volume odyssey with the Jews. Picart’s engravings of Jewish scenes are his most celebrated. He did most of them himself, based on first-hand observation of the community in Amsterdam (as in the seder at the Curiel home). The depictions of other peoples’ rituals were often re-engraved from existing materials. Sometimes Picart did either the drawing or the engraving, but not both. But with the Jewish materials he was more engaged. And by virtue of location and sympathy—it is in these engravings that Hunt, Jacob, and Mijnhardt’s case for a visual hermeneutics is most successful—the depiction of Jews seems to play a central role in advancing what our authors see as the tolerationist agenda of Picart and Bernard’s great work.

This alerts us to yet another of the bellwether features of this book. Along with everything else, the attention to early modern Jews, and the recognition of how important they were to early modern Christians, is highly significant. It is probably fair to say that the early modern Jewish experience is no longer the sole property of Jewish historians. Now intellectual and cultural historians, and increasingly younger ones armed with Hebrew and Aramaic, as well as Greek, Latin, and modern languages, are discerning the ways in which our generation’s questions about scholarship and social history can be answered, and sometimes answered better, within the framework of Jewish sources. Early modern Jewish history is on the brink of becoming something that all historians need to know about, as has happened already with the history of women, blacks, and homosexuals.

ONE OF THE most exciting things about The Book That Changed Europe is that it may serve as a model of how historians should read images. The view of its authors is that the engravings are linked to the text, “but they are not just auxiliaries to it.” Hunt and her colleagues are very good at reading Picart to show the subtlety involved in how he chose the image to give to readers. His approach is essentially to “Europeanize” the natives. Even where the text went down arcane byroads, the images stayed focused on the high road: birth, marriage, death, and processions. Thus, in the section on Islam, twenty-two of the twenty-six folio-page engravings illustrate customs and religious ceremonies, even though they cover only 47 of the 291 pages. In this way the images shifted the discussion from a question of truth revealed to a select few to an issue of wider comparative practices.

Why are the images so necessary? If we compare this book to the seventeenth-century literature discussed by Stroumsa, the answer becomes clear. The same project of popularization that moves away from a learned language (Latin) and audience (professors) makes the use of images desirable: they offer a direct connection to the imagination. The broader social process that gave birth to what people today call the “public sphere,” “civil society,” or “commercial society” broadened the reading public, and gave a new meaning to “society.” Publishing was a huge engine of this development. New literary genres such as travel writing, biography, and the novel, and new kinds of books, especially illustrated ones, were essential means of communication.

Bernard even went so far as to put Picart’s name on the title page, not his own. The publishing tycoon realized that the book would sell better because of the pictures—even after the huge expense of copperplate engraving was accounted for. (It did: in 1738 alone, Religious Ceremonies of the World sold three thousand copies.) The image as a means of communication to a mass audience and its role in the transformation of scholarly argumentation was real—then, as in the lasting appeal of Athanasius Kircher’s otherwise obscurophilic tomes, or the lasting place of Piranesi, and now, in our age of mass digitalization.

The other really exciting thing about this book is signaled on one of those pages that is usually read more for gossip than for Wissenschaft. The dedication is to David Brafman, curator of the Rare Books collection at the Getty Research Institute. This is a collaborative project about a collaborative project. As anyone who has collaborated knows, it is not the easy path, and certainly not when it involves many institutions. Yet the Getty Research Institute, the Clark Library of UCLA, the Huntington Library, and Utrecht University got together to sponsor not only a conference and publications, but also a website that facilitates reading and close examination of the illustrations in this book, in all four of its different editions. It is especially heartening to see professors working with curators such as Brafman. Though every research university in this country, and many of its liberal arts colleges, have learned curators and librarians on staff, very few of them incorporate teaching as part of their job descriptions rather than as adjuncts at the beck and call of the academic departments—always the top of the food chain. As a result, the vast store of knowledge possessed by curators remains locked up and inaccessible to students and scholars alike. This book, hopefully, will encourage other professors, other curators, and other university and museum administrators to engage in the kind of beneficial communication which, as our authors show, existed in Amsterdam in 1710 and was still possible in Los Angeles in 2010.

Peter N. Miller is dean of the Bard Graduate Center and the author of Peiresc’s Europe: Learning and Virtue in the Seventeenth Century (Yale University Press). This article originally ran in the August 18, 2011, issue of the magazine.