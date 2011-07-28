On Wednesday morning the managing directors of Wall Street’s biggest bond rating agencies lined up in front of the House Financial oversight committee. To the administration and the Treasury, these men currently represent their worst nightmare. In the last two weeks, Moody’s, Standard and Poor’s, and Fitch have all threatened to downgrade America’s triple-A debt rating, a move that would cost the government billions in raised interest rates and spark disastrous macroeconomic consequences for the country. S&P has been the most aggressive of the bunch, warning that there’s a 50 percent chance it will pull the trigger in no more than 90 days, unless the government passes a $4 trillion deal to reduce the deficit. At the hearing, S&P president Deven Sharma hinted that “some of the plans to reduce debt levels” might appease his almighty agency, but then refused to say which one. “What’s interesting is for them to put out a deficit cut number,” Republican congressman Randy Neugebauer, the chairman of the Oversight Subcommittee, told me after the hearing. “That was … political. That was probably inappropriate.”

To head off this threat, the Obama administration is working feverishly to sway, or at least quietly discredit, the rating agencies. According to the Washington Post, tough backroom meetings with agency analysts have broken down, and Tim Geithner’s pleas have fallen on deaf ears. Others have taken up their cause. Robert Reich, Professor of Public Policy at UC Berkeley and President Clinton’s former Labor Secretary, has told the agencies to stay out of the current debt negotiations, while the Wall Street Journal described “Bipartisan Disgust for Rating Agencies” and published a column claiming they “offer nothing of value.” Even other finance firms are piling on. Hating the rating agencies has become the outrage du jour.

But these last-minute disses, while deserved, are likely too little, too late. Lawmakers and the administration had the chance to rein in the agencies last year, and didn’t. As Norman Ornstein of the American Enterprise Institute told me, “Where was this vitriol back then, when we needed it?” Last May and June, during the debate and mark-up process for the Dodd-Frank financial reform act, Congress saw many proposals that would have curtailed the overweening power of the rating agencies. Almost all of them were lost or ignored.

The most prominent proposal to curtail the power of the rating agencies, championed by Senator Al Franken, would have ended the longstanding practice of banks choosing and paying their own bond rating agencies, a clear conflict of interest. The freshmen senator brought an amendment to the floor that would have rotated the agencies among firms, reducing their power. On a wave of disgust for the agencies’ financial crisis failures (like giving Lehman Brothers a triple-A rating minutes before its collapse), the Franken amendment passed.