If this bill is not going to be signed into law, what does it mean? Mainly, I think it provides Republicans with a P.R. message if (and I'd say when) we pass August 2nd without a deal. hey'll say they passed a bill, they're not the problem, the Democrats are the problem. Then it becomes a he-said, she-said fight over which party is to blame. Now, the Republican message there is ridiculous, but it is a message.

The reason I think this is bad news is that the Boehner vote will give Republicans confidence to head into a debt ceiling message war and avoid total blame for the fiasco. They may or may not be right about it, but they're going to try to go past August 2nd and see if they can fight the public opinion war to a stalemate. Then they can force Democrats to bend. If they could not pass the Boehner bill, then they'd face pressure to just pass a clean debt ceiling hike earlier.

I understand that I'm making complicated arguments. The only debt ceiling bill that can pass the Senate and get Obama's signature is a bill that Boehner is going to need lots of Democratic votes to pass. In sum, it's good that Boehner has gotten the extremists to move off their most extreme stance on the debt ceiling. But it would be bad if the bill passes the House, as it will set up gridlock and a showdown that gets less likely to solve.