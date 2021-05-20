Woodrow Wilson: Political Preacher

What follows is extremely interesting, and affords a curiously complete parallel with Wilson's successes and failures at Washington. We become aware, in Mr. Baker's biography, of a feature of Wilson's character which appears plainly in his early letters and which produces at Princeton its first tragic disaster. Wilson is a man of enormous energy, who is always restless when he is not acting and who is capable of only one way of acting— the way that I have indicated above. Once he has succeeded in securing the adoption of one program, he must pass on to another. This appears strikingly in his writings of this period. Princeton, he complains, is not yet perfect, it is not yet an ideal university. How could he have expected it to become one overnight—with the establishment of the receptorial system, or of any other system? It is quite plain that the true reason for Wilson's anxiety is to be found in his incapacity for satisfying himself by any occupation except his own peculiar kind of statesmanship. Except for politics, he is neither learned nor interested in the subjects taught in universities; and in respect to politics, he would rather be an actor than a student. He cannot sit patiently for a time and supervise the life of the college. He lays about him for another constructive proposal, and finds it in the social system. We here encounter for the first time a charge which is often to be brought against Wilson in his subsequent career—that of reversing his position. It is true that Wilson reversed his views on many social and political questions: we may certainly object to the tone of righteous indignation with which he denounces opponents who are merely holding today opinions which Wilson himself has held yesterday. But we should, I believe, be entirely mistaken in supposing that expediency played anything other than a contributory role among the considerations which moved him. It was simply that Wilson, whose intelligence was not at all subtle or far reaching, was capable of thinking only about one or two things at a time; when he did think about anything, however, he thought in the right direction. He had not so much ideas as divinations, which came forthwith to seem to him self-evident. In this case, it is true—what Mr. Baker fails to mention—that Wilson had contributed a preface to a handbook of Princeton in which he had written with his customary unctuousness of the incorruptibly democratic character of Princeton life. He sees now, however, that the clubs are a menace: they break the college up into cliques, and they foster snobbishness. He proposes a different system of social units, which shall be established and controlled by the university. The students and the unmarried professors shall be allotted both to live and to eat in buildings each of which is to provide a center at once social and academic. The clubs are to be abolished.

The writer of the present review is certainly no defender of the clubs. He believes Wilson's instinct about them to have been sound. They are, without question, the most undesirable of Princeton institutions—not so much because they are snobbish: some sort of snobbishness seems inevitable and is probably valuable; hut because they are dull. Nothing interesting is ever done in them: the students simply eat their meals there and occasionally give house-parties over the week-ends. They are not even allowed to live in them, as is the case with fraternities. Movements are periodically put on foot—and on the part of the students themselves —to get rid of them or to transform them into something more dignified. They have always constituted a great force of inertia which has blocked the intellectual development of the university. Yet they are so enormous in bulk, and represent such a formidable investment, that it has, so far, been impossible to dislodge them. There is, however, another element to be considered in connection with the clubs. In spite of their gigantic heaviness and emptiness, they have inevitably become identified with that peculiar idyllic quality which endears Princeton to its inhabitants. It is difficult to describe this quality solidly, but it has something to do with the view from Prospect Street, from the back piazzas of the clubs, over the damp, dim New Jersey lowlands, and with the singular feeling of freedom which refreshes the alumnus from an American city when he goes back to Prospect Street into what seems infinite freedom and space and realizes that he can lounge, read or drink as he pleases, dress anyhow or go anywhere, without anyone's questioning him. Now it was not Wilson's policy about the social system which was ill-advised: it was his methods which were tactless. In the spring of 1907, he put his proposals before the Board 'of Trustees, introducing them with a speech which those who heard it describe as one of the most eloquent he ever made. The Board responded almost unanimously and voted some sort of resolution of approval. How far this resolution was supposed to go is a subject of controversy, but it is probable that the Trustees, for the most part, regarded themselves as voting merely a general endorsement of the principles which Wilson had suggested. He had brought forward no plausible plan for putting these principles into practice: he had not discussed the problem of expense. Presumably, they were authorizing him merely to prepare a more detailed program. Wilson, however, composed and sent out a memorandum to the clubs.

It was Commencement and these institutions were holding their annual banquets. Wilson caused his memorandum to be read at the banquets. Mr. Baker fails to show this incident in its true significance. His language about the memorandum suggests that he must be aware of its having been open to objection, but, quoting from it only a few sentences, he does not make it possible for his readers to understand its effect. The night of these club banquets was, until recently, at Princeton an occasion of peculiar ceremonies and supreme conviviality. The freshmen, who have been excluded from Prospect Street, are now, for the first time, allowed to see it. Late in the evening, they form a parade, and, with red fire and Roman candles, they march down between the rows of clubs. When the men at the banquets hear the singing and the tramping. They rush out with glasses of champagne and offer the freshmen drinks: the more prominent members of the class are toasted. At the same time, the newly elected sophomores feel, for the first time, that they are established in the club: they have entered the haven of content. And the alumni have returned with something of that feeling of exhilaration and relief which I have tried to describe above, and no doubt, also, with that touching need for loyalty—a loyalty far in excess of the worthiness or interest of its object—which, in a country so poor in institutions that may with dignity command men's loyalty, pours itself out on the commercial boosting of cities, on lodges and Rotary Clubs. It was this moment which Wilson chose for communicating to the clubs a memorandum which gave the effect of an edict, which seemed intended to break to them the news that they were summarily to be disbanded, and which even went so far as to suggest that they appoint trustees into whose hands "each club would vest its property," with the purpose of melting it up in the unfamiliar quad system. If Wilson had deliberately sought to discover a strategic move which would render a maximum of alumni opinion antagonistic to his policy, he could not have acted otherwise. The undergraduates and the alumni—many of them, no doubt, drunk—must have felt as if their delightful houses were being snatched from over their very heads, and that at the moment when they loved them most dearly; that their good-fellowship was receiving an affront. In any case, they did not delay to bring pressure to bear on the trustees, and the trustees, astonished and frightened, "reconsidered" their resolution. It is quite probable that, if Wilson had gone about the matter more patiently, and with sufficient sense of the foolish attachments which people form for scenes and institutions associated with convivial memories, he would have caused his policy to be adopted. At that time, almost everyone was in favor of it—even those, like Mr. Pyne, who afterwards opposed it. But he had never estimated the high exhilaration of fun and freedom which he had not hesitated to blight: he had had no experience of that sort of thing himself—just as they had never known the ecstasy of moral conviction, of the triumph of the personal will which knows also that it "conquers in this sign," of the shaping of great institutions from the palaces, the wretched coops, of the children of this world.

There appears, however, at Princeton, another element which Wilson begins presently to find unassimilable—the only man, apparently, in the university, sufficiently ambitious, sufficiently persistent, sufficiently self-confident and independent to put up a formidable resistance. If it had not been for Andrew West, a professor in the classics department, it is probable that Wilson would have won, even over the recalcitrance of the alumni. Now it is possible to entertain only a moderate opinion of West, either as scholar or as educator. But it seems plain that he, too, derived a certain strength from an educational ideal, and that his collision with Wilson—a collision fatal to the latter—occurred partly as a result of Wilson's inability to und stand or sympathize with this ideal. For West, also, had his pre fixe, but it was an idea of another kind. He was possessed by an overmastering vision which was based, to some extent at least, on the ideals of classical humanism: he had imagined a super-graduate school, a withdrawn yet luxurious resort for an aristocracy of scholars, with "dreaming spires" "whispering the last enchantments of the Middle Ages" in the midst of the American golf links, with dons in gowns having dinner on a dais under a sumptuous stained glass window and a magnificent organ loft; of a place fairly deliquescent with Oxonian Gothic beauty, All that was admirable in this vision Wilson probably did not understand; its vices were only too plain to him. And, what was probably more important, he resented another powerful egoism which had somehow got into his sphere of influence. In the early stages of his career as president, he treats West with great respect: he writes a preface to a prospectus for the graduate school, smoothly commending the project; and when West is offered the presidency of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Wilson requests him to remain at Princeton, giving him an assurance that, if he will stay, he shall presently have his desire. West remains, and supports Wilson's policies. When the quad system is proposed, however. West becomes anxious; and when Wilson appears to be acting beyond his authority, he is furious. If the reforms are put into effect, they are certain to be expensive. And if the trustees undertake to supply the money, how win the graduate school be built? There seems no doubt that, in respect to the graduate school. West had a just grievance: he felt that he had received a pledge from Wilson, that he had stayed at Princeton on the strength of that pledge, find that the pledge had not been redeemed. Grover Cleveland, who has come to Princeton to live, partly by reason of his friendship with West, and who has been made a member of the Board of Trustees, sympathizes with his friend. He believes. moreover, that he has himself had evidence of Wilson's treachery. Now Mr. Baker makes no attempt to state or study the case against Wilson. All this, which is the crux of the controversy, he systematically evades: he says that Wilson was accused of "bad faith," but he does not say how or why. The truth was, undoubtedly, that Wilson, who had already found himself and West in hitter opposition, had become so exaltedly preoccupied with his own projects that lie was able to forget all his ordinary obligations, and had simply brushed West and his graduate school aside. He could not believe that they were important; and he was able to convince himself that, in matters of no importance, it was not important to keep one's word.