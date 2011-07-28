When it comes to the debt ceiling debate, we still don't know who will vote for what and when. But there's one thing we do know, with virtual certainty. When Congress does get around to passing a bill, it won't include efforts to boost the economy in the short term. And that is a travesty.

As you may recall, the Grand Bargain that President Obama was hashing out with House Speaker Boehner included an extension of unemployment insurance, a renewal of last year's payroll tax holiday, and some general language promising more funding for highways.

I was no great fan of that deal but I certainly appreciated that provision. Together, those changes would have pumped at least $160 billion into the economy, officials familiar with the negotiations have said. Very roughly, that would have translated to an additional 1.5 percentage points in gross domestic product and one million jobs, according to several economists I consulted.