But I'm not sure about that. Time's Jay Newton-Small has confirmed a rumor that's been circulating for the last hour or so: Somebody in leadership has asked the Rules Committee to stand by. Boenher might have to return the bill to the committee for more tweaking, in order to get the votes he need.

I'm no expert on congressional procedure, but I'm pretty sure that would means no vote until Friday, at the earliest. And that would be just fine. I mean, it's not like we're racing against the clock to avoid a full-blown financial crisis.

Here's hoping Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn't hold up negotiations and proceeding in that chamber just because the House hasn't gotten its act together.

By the way, I'm not on Capitol Hill, so my information is mostly second-hand via e-mail from congressional staffers and published accounts.