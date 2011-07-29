To what extent can state governments play a role in accelerating cleantech innovation? The quick answer: Significantly, and in powerful ways.

NYSERDA--the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency--provides one example showcasing the role state policy support can play in fostering a productive innovation system that enables new technologies to transition from the laboratory to the marketplace.

The Metro Program’s new report, “Sizing the Clean Economy,” identifies innovation as one of three key drivers (in addition to market creation and finance) of clean economy growth--with the message that policies to bring about reforms in these three areas will have to be crafted in the context of regional cluster development.

Which means that while progress on the nation’s cleantech innovation system requires synchronized effort from federal, state, and regional actors, there is a lot that state governments can and have been doing in this sphere independently. State research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) activity in particular has been an important complement to federal leadership, whether by investing directly in research; supporting business incubators; establishing seed funds to fill the funding gap between lab research and venture funding; or supporting demonstration projects.