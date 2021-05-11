Going to Extremes

THE PRICE of this lesson has been high, Chile was once a nation known for its poets, painters, scholars, and parliamentarians; its public life is now afflicted by an obscurantism reminiscent of Franco's Spain, a country it resembles in a number of respects. In one way, though, Chile is not like Franco's Spain at all; it has an opposition press, including two new daily newspapers. La Epoca and Fortin Mapocho; its book publishing industry is relatively uncensored; Chilean scholars, social scientists, and politicians travel abroad constantly and (to the chagrin of their government) receive subsidies, grants, and fellowships —from European political parties, the United Nations, and now, also, from our own National Endowment for Democracy— with which they have founded their own research institutes to carry on serious work free of supervision by the militaryappointed rectors and intervenors that dominate the national university. The result is that whereas most of the serious academic work by Spaniards on their country in the 1950s and '60s had to be published in France, democratic Chile has been able to reconstitute its intellectual life at home. This is one of the few really promising signs on the political horizon.

This crucial distinction will be missed by those who rely on Gabriel Garcia Marquez's little pamphlet Clandestine in Chile. It describes the adventures of agitprop filmmaker Miguel Littin, an exile since 1973, who slipped into the country unnoticed for a few weeks in 1985, made a film, and then returned to Spain. The publisher boasts on the dust jacket that 15,000 copies of Garcia Marquez's book, published in Colombia, were confiscated and burned in Chile by Pinochet's Interior Ministry. Perhaps, but one cannot help wondering why. Far more potentially subversive books have been published in Chile and sold there. Nor is Littin's militant filmmaking unique in Chile: John Dinges's By Reason or Force, shown on public television in the United States, was made there in 1983, and another such effort, made under circumstances similar to Dinges's, Chile: Hasta Cuando?, was recently exhibited in New York. The number of Chileans who cannot return to their country—5,000 at the time of Littin's visit—has dropped below 1,000, although Pinochet's indulgences are often more readily available these days to communists than to democratic socialists. This point illustrates the complexities of the Chilean political and cultural scene: repression is selective and often irregular; and Communists are both feared and needed.

A SAMPLE OF the best kind of work being done within the country by independent, democratic scholars appears in Military Rule in Chile: Dictatorship and Oppositions, edited by two Chilean- American academics, J. Samuel Valenzuela of Harvard University and Arturo Valenzuela of Georgetown University, The essays illuminate the sui generis nature of the Chilean dictatorship, an ugly hybrid that combines Hispanic military personalism with a Chilean penchant for legalism. Almost alone among military dictators in the history of Latin America, Pinochet has been driven by a desire to build enduring authoritarian institutions. This explains his constant resort to plebiscites (there have been two since 1973), and the proliferation of councils and official study groups of fascist lawyers, busily plotting Chile's political future down to the last detail. Nothing could be further from the drunken improvisations of Gen. Leopoldo Galtieri in Argentina than the clever, casuistic logic of the Chilean Constitution of 1980.