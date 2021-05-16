Going to Extremes

Certain long-term trends reinforced the army's withdrawal from politics. Between the 1880s and the First World War, the Chilean army was trained by German officers, from whom it absorbed the tradition of obedience to superiors. More to the point, political leadership in Chile proved capable of resolving most of the problems that invited (or facilitated) military intervention in other Latin American countries. In addition, after 1932 it was the militarized national police—the Carabineros, modeled on Spain's Civil Guard—that took over the unlovely task of putting down strikes, riots, and other disorders. Finally, in the nearly 40 years prior to Allende's inauguration, most administrations dealt severely with military intrigue and insubordination. Thus civilian supremacy was a working Chilean tradition as late as 1970. The Church committee discovered that the CIA found it almost impossible to recruit officers for a “constitutional coup” against Allende.

Yet only three years later civilian-military relations in Chile had altered beyond all recognition. Part of that story is told in the remarkable memoirs of Gen. Carlos Prats Gonzalez, who served as Allende's army chief, minister of interior, and minister of defense from 1971 to 1973. Slightly more than two weeks before the coup on September 11, 1973, Prats was forced into retirement by his colleagues. After the fall of Allende, he was permitted by Pinochet to go into exile in Buenos Aires, where, a little more than a year after the coup, he and his wife were killed by a bomb. The case has never been solved.

AT THE TIME of his death, General Prats was known to be writing his memoirs. Finally published in Chile in 1985, they recapture the way the world looked to Chileans during the Allende years. Much of the book appears to be based on diaries, and near the end we are given the raw materials that Prats did not live to rewrite. (A final chapter of reflections is written in such a different style, and from so different a political point of view, that it raises serious questions as to whether it might not be the work of others; Prats's ghost, after all, is something of a political weapon.) General Prats became the chief of the army late in 1970, as the result of the murder of Gen. Rene Schneider, who died resisting a kidnap attempt shortly before the Chilean Congress was scheduled to confirm Allende's electoral victory. (This episode was the result of covert efforts by the CIA, but it was so badly bungled that it strengthened the “constitutionalist” line in the army and assured rather than prevented Allende’s inauguration.) Prats succeeded Schneider through seniority, not because of any particular confidence on the part of the president-elect, whom he had never met. But in the coming years he was to forge an extraordinarily close relationship with Allende, even acting as his vice-president when Allende went on a foreign tour in late 1972. What began as mere military professionalism and respect for the constitutional supremacy of civilian authority became something else over time.

In 1970, during the period between Allende's election in September and his inauguration in November, Schneider and Prats were suddenly invited to the homes of conservative politicians and retired military officers. The purpose, quite obviously, was to sound out the armed forces for some sort of action that would prevent the new president from taking office. Even after Schneider's death, which was traced to several retired officers and cast suspicion upon one or two high-ranking army commanders still on active duty, Prats thought that the number of “deliberative (politicized)” officers was small. The army's loyalty to the government continued in 1971 and most of 1972, but tensions were increasing. More officers began to speak out, though Prats was still able to keep his colleagues under control, disciplining those who violated the rule of non-partisanship. By late 1972, however, the Chilean political community had become so polarized by a national strike of the opposition that Allende was compelled to ask Prats and two other flag officers to enter his Cabinet to negotiate an understanding with the opposition.