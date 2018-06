[Guest post by Nathan Pippenger]

A note at the end of Paul Krugman’s column today says a little more than it intends:

But making nebulous calls for centrism, like writing news reports that always place equal blame on both parties, is a big cop-out — a cop-out that only encourages more bad behavior. The problem with American politics right now is Republican extremism, and if you’re not willing to say that, you’re helping make that problem worse.

