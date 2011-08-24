In 1908, for example, William Willcocks was surveying waterways in Mesopotamia for the new British colony when he discovered his Garden of Eden. It only took a little Scriptural finagling to convince him that he was right. In trying to determine how a paradisiacal garden could be grown in a land with no rain, Willcocks relied on the argument that since “that word ‘mist’ appears only once in the Bible … the word might very well mean … what Willcocks wanted it to: water that allows ‘free-flow irrigation’!’’ The Biblical scholar who led Willcocks to this solution was Professor Archibald Henry Sayce of Oxford who, tiring of the academic life and prone to illness, bought a boat called the Ishtar and spent his “nonresident” professorship floating down the Nile in search of Eden. He remained there for thirty years.

Wilensky-Lanford, in her description of Sayce’s life along the Nile, is more envious than critical. Instead of condemning the pseudo-science of Eden-seekers, she takes pleasure in the quaintness of her subjects. While her description of free-flow irrigation and its relevance to British colonial politics in the twentieth century is remarkably engaging, she overindulges the eccentricities of these supposed scholars and scientists who relied heavily on book deals and grant money. They do not seem to merit the sentiment that they inspire in her.

The more faith the Eden-seeker has, the less reason is required. Some, like Willcocks, refuse to acknowledge the conflict, seeing “no contradiction between archaeology and belief, just as he saw no contradiction between canals made by man and rivers made by God.” Providing a spiritual solution to a practical problem is the most intriguing part of Eden-seeking—the more urgent the problem, the more bizarre the solution. Since 1830, Mormons have believed that the Garden of Eden was located in Independence, Missouri. As Wilensky-Lanford points out, “having a frying pan from the same era as the founding prophet of your religion … makes belief complicated.” But when Joseph Smith went looking for the Garden, he did not have the luxury of a riverboat expedition or a team of archaeologists. Jackson County, Missouri, was not exactly paradise, but unlike the previous Mormon centers in New York and Ohio, it was supposed to be out of reach of violent persecution. Thus a stone was laid, a bush was planted, and for a time the Garden was the answer to Smith’s most immediate problems. Unfortunately, the Mormons were chased out of Paradise in 1833: as with so many other Eden-seekers, utopia eluded them.

Wilensky-Lanford is fascinated by the “details, proofs and interpretations” Eden seekers use to justify their search, but she organizes them under headings such as “Unity” and “Civilization”, based on the type of Paradise each was looking for. It only takes one “moment of faith,” a mistranslated word or environmental shift, to convince an Eden-seeker that “Unity” or “Civilization” is at hand.

Curiously, it is the man least concerned with finding Eden whose theory is most convincing. Using a history of oceanographic studies, Juris Zarins concluded that there was a time in human history when land passage between Arabia and Iraq would have been possible. Using NASA imagery, he locates a place beneath the Persian Gulf where what could have been the four biblical rivers of Eden met. When glacial melting filled the Gulf with water, the resulting flood—perhaps the Great Flood—was disastrous to the early agricultural peoples dwelling there. Zarins only published this information once, but he has been fielding phone calls about it for almost two decades. Uninterested in stretching his findings beyond their logical bounds and making “ideology out of archaeology,” he is unique among Wilensky-Lanford’s subjects. She does not ask, unfortunately, why the least desperate Eden-seeker was the one most likely to sway the cynics.