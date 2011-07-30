While the end of the National Football League’s labor hostilities was met with cheers this week from sideline to American sideline, my thoughts turned to Dave Duerson’s family. Duerson played 11 NFL seasons as a safety—the sport’s most wide-ranging, hard-hitting defensive position—and was part of Super Bowl-winning teams with the Chicago Bears and New York Giants. In February, after reportedly complaining for months of neurological torments—splitting headaches, mood swings, memory loss—Duerson committed suicide at age 50. He left his girlfriend with a final request, to donate his brain to a Boston lab studying head trauma in former athletes, and then shot himself in the heart in order to keep his contribution to science intact.

Duerson’s macabre tale exemplifies the grim backdrop against which football’s most riveting on- and off-field collisions—a 2010 season marked and marred by an alarming spate of vicious head shots and concussions (Google “Austin Collie” or “James Harrison”); the save-our-Sundays pleas from fans and media that went up during the nearly five-month lockout of NFL players by team owners—were played out. The sport’s jarring new calculus, that the impact of every three-yard gain may carry a correlative loss of future neurological well-being, had me inwardly rooting, despite my longtime love of the sport, for a perpetuation of the hiatus. But with the announcement of the details of the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, there appears to be at least a glimmer of hope that the NFL might finally be taking credible steps to spare its current players and care for its retired ones.

Football, in many ways, has devolved into a vampiric system, staying eternally youthful by sucking the life force out of each passing generation, each new star replacing a broken-down antecedent with bruise-spotted brain tissue and spotty medical coverage. At the forefront of the concussion findings are Boston University’s Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy and the Pulitzer-nominated, quasi-activist journalism of The New York Times’ Alan Schwarz. A series of articles by Schwarz, beginning with one in 2007 publicizing the findings of a neuropathologist who posited that football-related brain damage led to the depression and eventual suicide of former Philadelphia Eagle Andre Waters, have pushed the condition known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) into the sporting vernacular. Each new finding from the center pushes the game further into the realm of blood sport, in which the modern arena’s attractions are killed not at the point of a sword or lion’s fangs but undone years later, in relative obscurity, by the corrosion of their brain functions.

At their stem, concussions appear an intractable, Newtonian dilemma for the sport: Increasingly massive athletes gathering frightening acceleration deliver, with glinting lowered helmets, ever yet more forceful blows, and those actions have their reactions in cranial reverberations. To the degree that trauma may be inextricable from the sport’s physics, the NFL is treating symptoms to mask the disease. The most recent Band-Aid fixes instituted by the league were a requirement for concussed players to sit out the remainder of the game and receive a doctor’s clearance before returning to action for following contests, as well as steeper fines for dangerous head shots. But neither concussions nor helmet-to-helmet tackles appeared to diminish last season.