Twenty-six years ago—as part of the price for raising the federal debt ceiling to a shocking $2 trillion—Congress, in a wave of fiscal self-flagellation, approved the Gramm-Rudman bill. If a spendthrift Congress failed to meet prescribed deficit targets, then Gramm-Rudman would slice the budget with the across-the-board subtlety of Sweeney Todd.

That was the theory anyway, although legislative maneuvering left about half the budget (including Social Security, Medicare, and Defense contracts) off limits to meat-cleaver deficit reduction. Still, during the late 1980s under two Republican presidents, the White House and Congress used a series of gimmicks to make sure that the Gramm-Rudman slicer was never turned on. As New Hampshire Republican Senator Warren Rudman later complained in his autobiography, Combat, “The Gramm-Rudman medicine was too strong for the Bush administration to swallow, so – hand in hand with a complaint Congress – they eagerly scrapped it and returned to the path of least resistance.”

The Gramm-Rudman precedent is the only thing that leaves me with a glimmer of long-term optimism as Barack Obama and the congressional Democratic leadership have signed on to what appears to be the worst deal since a cash-strapped Napoleon proposed the Louisiana Purchase. The hope is that once confronted with actual cuts to actual programs—instead of numbers games like pious promises to slash $2.5 trillion in federal spending over the next decade—Congress will return to its legendary history of budgetary subterfuge. No matter what the precise trigger mechanism turns out to be when the debt-ceiling hostage drama finally comes to its sad conclusion, adroit legislators can probably come up with a clever way to get around it. Remember all the savings in the plan unveiled Sunday night are abstract numerical targets rather than changes in specific programs or legislative moves like permanent adjustments to the Social Security cost- of-living formula.

What should matter the most are all the additional budget cuts than the triumphant Tea Partiers will exact between now and the 2012 election. Not only is trimming federal spending in the midst of a protracted economic downturn Hoover-esque, but there are also unlikely to be any gambits to mitigate the short-term fiscal suffering. That, unfortunately, is the price that the Democrats and the nation will have to pay for their 2010 electoral wipeout.