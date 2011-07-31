The debate played out as a microcosm of the debt ceiling debate as a whole: Republicans threatened to torpedo the whole deal if the trigger included new revenue, so Obama retreated. It appears he’s agreed to substitute automatic defense cuts for automatic revenue increases.

The problem is that, these days, plenty of Republicans support cuts in defense spending. Or, at the very least, they don't find them as objectionable as they once did, notwithstanding the best efforts of defense contractor lobbyists. That would increase their leverage in the committee negotiations, making it more likely that the end result is substantial cuts to entitlements. (The media seems to be missing this point completely, at least based on what I'm reading and seeing right now.)

Again, I can't be sure the trigger is that unappealing, because the substantive details are not yet available and may not be set in stone yet. (Believe me, I'd like to be wrong.) A lot depends on the size and nature of the automatic Medicare cuts – specifically, how big are they? Whom would they affect?

Some sources are saying the automatic cuts would affect only providers and producers of medical care, not beneficiaries – in other words, it'd reduce what the program pays doctors, hospitals, device makers, and the like, but it wouldn't reduce the level of financial protection beneficiaries get. That'd help a bit.

But keep the following facts in mind. The Affordable Care Act reduced Medicare spending by about a half trillion dollars, on net, and did so at the same time it expanded insurance coverage, effectively softening the blow on the health care system. Another round of cuts of that magnitude or greater, in the next ten years, would be a very substantial reduction in spending. I haven't had time to check this out thoroughly, but I'd at least worry about the impact of such cuts on the health care system, depending on their timing and specific design.