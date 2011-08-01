Rising poverty and persistent unemployment have become as prominent in suburbs as in cities over the past decade. The Great Recession hit suburbs as hard as cities and currently there are more poor people living in the suburbs of our largest metropolitan areas than in the central cities of those metros.

Successful alleviation of poverty in urban and suburban areas is contingent on both government programs (now perhaps more in flux due to the debt crisis) and private philanthropy. We tend to pay little attention, however, to the role that private philanthropy and charitable foundations play in reducing poverty or need. Charitable foundations often support the most innovative social programs and nonprofit entrepreneurs. Foundations convene community stakeholders to discuss pressing needs, which can shape policy agendas and promote more effective deployment of public program resources.

Against this backdrop, a new analysis by Sarah Reckhow and Margaret Weir explores the presence of charitable foundations in the suburbs of four major metropolitan areas (Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and Detroit). The authors’ findings are based on recent interviews with leading community foundations and analysis of nearly 16,000 foundation grants between 2003 and 2007 that totaled more than $650 million.

One finding clearly emerges from this report: Philanthropic foundations are not terribly well-equipped to tackle the changing geography of poverty. Even though the geography of poverty has shifted in recent years, the geography of private foundation grantmaking has not. Reckhow and Weir find few well-resourced foundations in the suburbs and few foundation grants making it to suburban areas struggling with rising poverty rates. Even when grants make it to suburban communities, the dollar amounts may be too small to have any meaningful impact.