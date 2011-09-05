IN 1861, ACTING through his agents, Abraham Lincoln detained a Marylander named John Merryman (who had waged private war against the federal government), suspended the legal writ of habeas corpus that is ordinarily used to test the validity of detention in court, and then ignored a judicial ruling, issued by Chief Justice Roger Taney, that declared the suspension unconstitutional. In Brian McGinty’s engaging treatment of this famous episode, Lincoln comes across as a familiar figure—both thoughtful and decisive, respectful of constitutional law yet aware of the unusual necessities of the time. More novel is McGinty’s picture of Lincoln’s judicial adversary. Taney’s lightly concealed sympathy for the rebellion, his rush to issue judgment in Merryman’s case without even hearing arguments from counsel, his later efforts to thwart federal proceedings against indicted traitors, and his willingness to portray the law of habeas corpus as far more clear than it really was, all amounted to enlisting the courts as a weapon against the government—a form of “lawfare” in one sense of that term, conducted from the judicial bench itself.

Merryman is sometimes described as an “agitator,” as though he stood on a soapbox in downtown Baltimore and denounced Lincoln’s politics. In fact, he was an armed and active rebel. McGinty usefully clarifies the true extent of Merryman’s violence, and the larger context of the episode. In the spring and early summer of 1861, Washington itself was surrounded on all sides by potential enemies: Virginia was soon to become a leader of the rebellion, while Maryland was torn between loyalists and southern sympathizers. Federal troops attempting passage through Maryland were set upon by armed mobs and both suffered and dealt casualties, while armed “militia”—organized quasi-military bodies cloaked with some dubious semblance of authority from state officials—set about thwarting federal military operations and destroying federal property. Merryman, an officer in one such militia, led an expedition that burned bridges and cut telegraph wires in order to hamper the movement of federal troops.

This was an act of private war, and when Merryman was captured and held in Fort McHenry, the aim was not so much to enforce the law as to ward off a military threat. Congress would not convene in special session until July 4, so the question facing Lincoln was what to do in the interim, pending congressional consideration. McGinty makes clear that Lincoln’s suspension of habeas corpus was decided principally on military grounds, and that Taney’s efforts to thwart Lincoln—if successful—would have amounted to an interference with ongoing military operations.

When Merryman applied for a writ of habeas corpus, Taney granted it and later issued an opinion as a Supreme Court Justice sitting “in chambers,” as opposed to an opinion of the full Court. Individual justices are authorized by statute to issue the writ, so Taney’s jurisdiction was valid, but his declaration that Lincoln’s suspension was unconstitutional portrayed the law as clear and absolute, when in fact it was opaque, and remains so to this day. The main issue was whether the Constitution authorized Congress alone to suspend the writ, or whether the President had concurrent power to do so, at least when—as Lincoln emphasized—Congress was not in session. The issue was one of first impression, as the writ had never been suspended before. One might think that the question should be decided only after full deliberation, but Taney promptly issued the writ and ordered Merryman to be brought to court, without even hearing argument from counsel. No counsel for the government was even present, and the military’s request for a brief delay to receive instructions from Lincoln was ignored. (Taney never actually ordered Merryman released, but only because he knew that such an order would be futile).