[Guest post by Isaac Chotiner]

The New York Times has a long report today on what the paper calls the "new, quiet effort" to build a Muslim community center near Ground Zero. The piece can be read from a number of angles, or with varying degrees of optimism. Yes, the project is moving forward. But:

[The project's developers] have also embraced what they call a slower, more deliberate and more realistic approach to the project, acknowledging it will take years of hard work to determine what kind of facilities Muslim and non-Muslim visitors want and need, to raise money, and to build public support. That means it could be five years before they even try to begin any physical transformation of the property, now a bare-bones building that once housed a Burlington Coat Factory store. And the Muslim center might never become the 15-story, $100 million edifice that the developers had once envisioned, and that some opponents had labeled a “megamosque.”

As nice as it is that Sharif El-Gamal, the main developer, is working toward his goal, the "sensitivity" that he is now forced to show to the project's opponents, and to the city more generally, are wince-making.

He has severed ties with the project’s original imam, Feisal Abdul Rauf. He has crisscrossed the country to attract donors, built relationships with neighborhood groups and Muslim organizations and recruited the aunt of a 9/11 victim to his advisory board--all things he says he should have done before going public last year.

The problem here is that El-Gamal is at least partially acquiescing to the absurd idea that the 9/11 families should have some say in whether an Islamic center is built near Ground Zero. And there is more: