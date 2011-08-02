[Guest post by Gabriel Debenedetti]

Last night on “The O’Reilly Factor,” pseudo-presidential candidate Newt Gingrich called President Obama’s tenure a “Paul Krugman presidency.” Gingrich confidently explained that Obama “believes that stuff. He believes in left-wing economic ideas.”

It is possible that the nature of Krugman’s worldview is one of the few subjects beyond the reach of Gingrich’s encyclopedic knowledge. A sampling of Krugman’s commentary on the president who has, allegedly, built his presidency on following Krugman:

• “Back when the original 2009 Obama stimulus was enacted, some of us warned that it was both too small and too short-lived. … By the beginning of 2010, it was already obvious that these concerns had been justified.” The Mistake of 2010, June 2