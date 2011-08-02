You could agree to entitlement cuts on the condition that they come attached to more revenue. Think Progress's criteria would allow that, while Sargent's wouldn't. Meanwhile, Sargent's criteria would allow huge cuts to discretionary programs with no entitlement cuts or revenue, while Think Progress's would not. [Update: upon closer reading, Sargent is defining the criteria in terms of both revenue and entitlements.]

Personally, I like the Think Progress idea a lot more. I'd add my own twist to it. I'd insist on revenue as part of the deal, and I'd also insist that the revenue come outside of the framework of the Bush tax cuts. They can't agree to lock in large segments of the Bush tax cuts, sunset others, and define that as a revenue increase. Just leave that to 2012.

On the other hand, there is room to play with things like the Alternative Minimum Tax. That, as I've explained before, offers a path to raise revenue while not technically increasing taxes. I'm not going to go through my explanation again -- read my explanation if you're curious -- but it offers a way to increase revenue over the likely baseline if Republicans are inclined to cut a deal rather than sock it to the defense and medical industries.

The one commonality between all the liberal positions is the common belief that another all-cuts deal should not be acceptable. The default is a better option, even though it stinks.