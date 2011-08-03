President Obama may have escaped from the debt ceiling hostage standoff having incurred minimal damage to his agenda, but the long-term damage to the health of the U.S. political system appears to be quite high. Republicans have shown that the debt ceiling makes an effective hostage for the Congressional party to demand concessions from an opposing-party president. Mitch McConnell boasts that this tactic will become a regular part of American politics. This is a nightmare -- a constant ticking bomb that is bound to go off at some point.

How should Democrats treat the issue going forward? Michael Shear of the New York Times predicts Democrats will start reciprocating:

Given the proven power of the issue, it is not hard to imagine a future in which a Democratic minority finds it in their interests to advance a top priority by threatening to hold up a debt ceiling increase for a Republican president.

That would seem rather hypocritical for current Democrats, who all accused their Republican counterparts of playing fast and loose with the American economy. But politicians rarely worry too much about hypocrisy. And given enough time, political realities shift.

As a practical matter, I doubt this. In order to hold the debt ceiling hostage, you need, at the very least, extremely high levels of party discipline (in the House and the Senate, lest the upper chamber openly break ranks and isolate your hostage-taking wing.) You also probably need a propaganda apparatus that can create its own empirical reality in which the experts who warn that failing to lift the debt ceiling would create dire consequences are all wrong. I don't think the Democratic Party has either of these.