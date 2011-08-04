Cairo—In Liberation Square, the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan proved decidedly unfestive when baton-wielding security forces tore down protesters’ tents and chased them from the area. The group of demonstrators had taken over the square on July 8, vexed with the slow pace of reforms by Egypt’s military leaders since the 18-day revolution that toppled President Hosni Mubarak in February. Though the protesters have championed causes that resonate with the population, such as arresting corrupt government officials and expediting trials for security forces accused of killing activists last winter, they have failed to galvanize Egyptians as they did in February.

The scorching heat and the obligatory fasting that accompanies Ramadan weighed heavily on the demonstrators. Slightly after noon on Monday, a light skirmish broke out after one man accused another of taking his blanket. Others moved in to separate the two but were drawn into the dispute. Before long, the protesters demonstrating against the military were protesting against each other. As I listened to their heated arguments, their frustrations and divisions became clear. The cohesion and determination that I witnessed in the same square in February was markedly absent—and this would soon prove to be their downfall.

The security forces capitalized on the disarray. Hours after the argument, they swooped down on Liberation Square and, within minutes, had cleared it out. Some appeared to relish their task. The loathed riot police, clad in their bland black uniforms and wielding black poles, honed in on a shanty structure off the square covered with Egyptian flags and banners. They pummeled it. Others set their sights on a vendor’s drink stand and demolished it, black liquid oozing from the destroyed stand under the soles of their boots.

But it was not their zeal that secured their victory. Rather, the protesters’ small numbers and the Ramadan holiday ensured their own defeat. At least 26 of the country's political parties, including the powerful Islamist factions, suspended protests for the month of Ramadan, and many Egyptians are more focused on celebrating the holiday than demonstrating. Less than one-tenth of the hundreds of thousands that poured into Liberation Square in February returned this summer. Consequently, they have been unable to inspire the support of their fellow Egyptians. Worse, residents of Cairo have grown weary of the protesters’ antics and many view them as little more than a nuisance, who, among other things, force time-consuming detours by keeping the square’s vital traffic arteries closed.