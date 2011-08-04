On Tuesday, as Syrian shells rained down on the besieged city of Hama, the White House took the opportunity to press for senate confirmation of its ambassador to Damascus, Robert Ford. At his hearing, the ambassador described the regime of Bashar Al Assad as either “unable or unwilling to lead democratic transition, but either way it doesn’t matter: it’s not in our or [the] Syrian peoples’ interest.” After months of hedging and obfuscations from the Obama administration about the United States’ stance towards the Syrian regime, Ford’s words were a breath of fresh air. But given the near universal disapproval of the administration’s Syria policy, it’s difficult to imagine that Ford will be confirmed. (No Republican senators even showed up to the hearing). Indeed, even though Ford has been personally outspoken on the regime’s brutality, he has become the totem—if not the lightning rod—of the administration’s failed policy

Ford was posted to Syria via a recess appointment in December 2010. To his credit, he traveled to the besieged city of Hama in early July to demonstrate solidarity with the protestors—a move that was widely hailed as a brave and unambiguous statement of U.S. sympathies. But the Obama administration has marred these actions though a series of equivocations and delays.

Following the regime’s crackdown over the weekend, the White House issued a statement condemning Assad and vowing to “work with others around the world to isolate” the regime. Five months and nearly 2,000 casualties into the uprising, however, it was the eighth such statement issued by the chief executive. Adding to the chorus, Foggy Bottom has condemned Damascus 20 times.

While each one of these statements has been incrementally tougher, the rhetoric hasn’t made much of an impression on Assad. It also hasn’t impressed the Syrian opposition. As 34-year-old human rights lawyer and opposition leader Razan Zaytouneh—currently in hiding in Syria—told the Italian Arabic news service Adnkronos on Sunday night, “There is an overwhelming feeling among Syrians that the Western states are giving chance after chance to the regime in order to repress the revolution, and that there are no real efforts to condemn and to demand for the regime to leave."