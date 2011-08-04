I don't think I've ever seen a movie star attempting to promote his own film go negative in quite the way Jason Bateman did in his Daily Show interview the other day. Jon Stewart needles him about the premise of the movie, and he replies:

It's crap. It's garbage. But here's what I'm going to promise you. While it is a tired, some would say "pleasantly familiar" premise... our obligation, gang, is to please you post-switch, right?

Having made that very substantial concession, he proceeds to sell the movie in a way that's nearly convincing. I'm not going to see that movie, but it's an awesomely honest piece of spin.