Jim Vandehei and Mike Allen have a big story story about the political headwinds facing President Obama's reelection efforts, but I think the crux of the dilemma is really identified better by Ian Swanson:

Congressional Republicans are running economic policy these days, but President Obama owns the results.

That puts the president in a bind, as the GOP proposals he signed into law are arguably slowing economic growth.

To put this a bit more precisely, the debate over the long-term shape of the government remains wide open, but Republicans have seized control of short-term fiscal policy. They have been arguing for two years that, contrary to the beliefs of most of the economics profession and the entirety of the macroeconomic forecasting field, fiscal stimulus has harmed rather than helped the economy. Their prognosis is immediate fiscal retrenchment. Conservatives have argued that halting the momentum of Obama's domestic agenda and withdrawing stimulus will boost growth and create jobs.

The Republican message is that they are implementing this agenda. Paul Ryan wrote the other day, "Republicans won the policy debate by securing the first of many spending restraints we need to avoid a debt-driven economic calamity." In today's Wall Street Journal, three more Republicans echo the we're-in-control-now message. Karl Rove: