Ross implied that we, and perhaps Jews in particular, might very well have an ethical responsibility to be funny about the most unfunny of subjects. When a comic ridicules Hitler he not only exposes his acts as depraved but also reminds us that Hitler was not a manifestation of demonic evil. He and those acting alongside him were humans who perpetrated heinous crimes and unleashed vast destruction. When Jews laugh at Hitler, they laugh along with a history of Jews who have laughed in the shadow of horror in a manner that both recognizes the graveness of the situation and exposes the insanity of the perpetrators.While most of Herzog’s book is dedicated to examining the nature of political humor in Nazi Germany—that is, jokes told primarily by non-Jews attempting to make light of the darkening political climate—a small portion of the book deals directly with jokes made by Jews on both sides of the barbed wire of the camps. This segment of Herzog’s study is more critically inclined, more so than the larger survey of political jokes told by non-Jewish Germans that comprises much of the book. Herzog makes an observation similar to Ross’s regarding the potential for humor to rob the most horrific catastrophes of their power to terrify. The implication is, the more horrific the situation, the more pronounced the impulse to laugh, particularly in the case of Jews either living under the threat of deportation or in concentration camps. French Jews reportedly reacted to daily insults with humor, quickly naming the star embroidered to their clothing the “pour le Semite” (“only for the Jews”), as if it were a mark of distinction.

Herzog’s study also reveals that Jews were “painfully aware” of their impending reality, as evidenced by the following joke told by German Jews:

How many types of Jews are there? Two: optimists and pessimists. All the pessimists are in exile, and the optimists are in concentration camps.

Humor did not cease even within the concentration camp. One joke told by Jewish inmates goes something like this:

The Gestapo is about to shoot some Jews when the commanding officer walks up to one of them and growls, “You almost look Aryan, so I’ll give you a chance. I wear a glass eye, but it’s not easy to tell. If you can guess which eye it is, I’ll let you go.” Immediately, the Jew answered, “The left one!” “How did you know?” asks the Gestapo commander. “It looks so human.”

Extremely black humor was not rare, and especially not among Jews. One survivor notes that in both Theresienstadt and Auschwitz prisoners were “constantly telling jokes, each more blackly humorous than the last.” Indeed, Jewish prisoners’ propensity for humor was also exploited by brutal SS men, who ordered those with former careers in cabaret, theater, and comedy to entertain them—a “grotesque dance of death in the middle of death’s way station,” but one that was emblematic of the schizophrenic effort to glean cheap but sinister laughter from infinite horror.

Herzog recounts the stories of many Jewish comedians who found themselves caught in the collision of trembling and laughing. There was Fritz Grünbaum, whose days in the Austrian cabaret made him a recognizable face, and who consequently was forced to entertain the SS men or face sadistic punishments in addition to malnourishment and other cruelties. Despite his predicament, Grünbaum refused to relinquish his sense of humor, often joking that not eating was the perfect cure for diabetes. Grünbaum died in Dachau. His remarkable capacity for gallows humor in the ultimate gallows was shared by many other theater and comedy professionals who found themselves in the least likely of comedic venues. The German-Jewish director-comedian Kurt Gerron—known for starring in the film The Blue Angel opposite Marlene Dietrich—met a fate similar to Grünbaum’s, but not before being forced to direct a propaganda project depicting the “humane” conditions of Theresienstadt. One cannot help but think of Baudelaire’s vision of laughter and tears as “equally the children of woe.”

This returns us to the question of who has the right to tell Holocaust jokes. Herzog reminds us of Mel Brooks’ film The Producers, from 1968, of which Brooks remarked in a magazine interview: “But if you ridicule them, bring them down with laughter, they can’t win. You show how crazy they are.” This is perhaps too flattering: no power structures have ever been destroyed by a joke. Yet humor may become a device by which evil is exposed and delegitimized. The Producers was wildly popular among German critics, who agreed with Brooks’s assessment of his film, and not least, as Herzog points out, because Brooks was both American and Jewish. Had the film been created by a German, perhaps the critics would have been less benevolent.

Herzog also discusses Roberto Benigni’s La Vita e Bella (1997), a tragicomedy that takes place in the camps, and that violates the assumption that only Holocaust victims may rightfully engage in this form of gallows humor. Herzog’s praise for the film feels abrupt and misplaced. He states that the film received few negative reviews—which is hardly true—and praises it as a work about survival, failing to adequately explore the film’s use of comedy and its reception among German critics. Certainly the film’s focus on survival is one of its least praiseworthy attributes, particularly in a study on humor in Hitler’s Germany. Given that the stories of most World War II-era European Jews do not end with survival, one would expect at least a minor indictment of Benigni’s impulse to focus on the so-called silver lining as opposed to the horrific reality.

The general consensus seems to be that Jews have a certain right to the material of the Holocaust. It is somehow more appropriate for Jeffrey Ross to tell a Hitler joke than for Lisa Lampanelli, who told a joke about how Jews would have sprinted for the ovens rather than listen to David Hasselhoff sing. Most of my students were deeply offended and upset by Lampanelli’s joke, not only because she is not Jewish, but also because her attempt at humor cheaply exploits the experience of victims.

In Nazi Germany, both Jews and Germans became adept at joke-telling, but the impetuses for their comedic efforts were vastly dissimilar. Jews were political targets of the Nazi regime, and their humor was conceived as an instrument for dealing with this harsh reality. Humor was for them an expression of defiance. But for non-Jewish Germans, political jokes were a “release valve for pent-up popular anger”—a way to let off steam, not a form of resistance. The majority of the German political jokes were for the most part uncritical of the system, preferring instead to expose the human weaknesses of Nazi leaders. These same leaders’ crimes were usually omitted from war-time comedy. One example takes a jab at the pompous Hermann Göring:

Göring recently added an arrow to the many medals on his chest. It’s there as a directional sign: “To be continued on my back.”

One would expect that Göring’s widely-known sadistic tendencies would become the basis for jokes at his expense, but most jokes depict him, in Herzog’s words, as a “sort of pompous but ultimately likeable Falstaff.” Even German jokes about Dachau were innocuous, and aimed primarily at minimizing the horror associated with the camp rather than articulating any substantial criticism of it:

I took an excursion to Dachau, and boy what a place it is! Barbed wire, machine guns, barbed wire, more machine guns . . . But I tell you: Nonetheless, if I want to, I’ll get in.

Herzog offers a subtle but scathing indictment of Nazi-era Germans who after the war compiled a book of “whispered jokes.” Their eagerness to exonerate themselves from the legacy of terror and fascism contrasts wildly with many of these same Germans’ apathy regarding those victimized by the Nazi state during the war. Most of these jokes, as re-told and examined by Herzog, do not seem particularly funny, but they do give us some insight into the mentality of average German citizens.

The Holocaust is a tale, among other things, of the most staggering breakdowns of ethical responsibility. Neighbors turned on neighbors, and people closed their eyes to atrocities committed on a daily basis—evil was everyday and commonplace, an idea that is critical to Herzog’s premise, which is that the jokes told in Nazi Germany by ordinary citizens reveal the extent to which they were also responsible for the terrors committed by Nazis on behalf of the state. Herzog is accurate in his assessment that when we laugh at Hitler, we “dismiss the metaphysical, demonic capabilities accorded to him by postwar apologists” and others who would have us believe that Hitler’s capacity for evil was not human. Laughing at Hitler might have been a way back to ethical responsibility, because inherent in the laugh is an acknowledgment of just how frightening the human capacity for evil can be.

