He Was a Man of Principle

Even in this blasé capital, there were some eyebrows raised by the whirligig of events that have made Major General Edwin A. Walker the provisional President of the United States until—or so his aides inform us—new elections are held in 18 months. That the army had become increasingly involved in the perturbations of politics had been known. Still, the ease with which General Walker seized the levers of state was entirely unexpected.

Congress had adjourned only several days earlier. Few of the legislators were around town on the otherwise calm Sunday when a fleet of Sherman tanks surrounded the White House, while other military units took over the city's television and radio stations. The President was at church (some of the General's supporters confessed distaste at a coup on the Sabbath), and by the time he had left his pew this crisp, if woodenly-phrased, announcement could be heard on the air: