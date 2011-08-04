The difference is that the Republicans this time threatened to carry out a policy that they themselves believed would have horrific effects. I can't think of any precedent for that in national politics. It's also behavior that seems to differ in degree but not in kind from actual hostage taking. A hostage taker does not want to murder an innocent person, but he is willing to risk that outcome, and seeks to leverage his willingness to risk that outcome in order to obtain concessions. Now, one distinction is that your typical hostage taker wants money, whereas the Republicans wanted policy concessions that, as Wilkinson notes, they genuinely believe will improve the world.

But what about politically motivated hostage takers? They exist, too. Is there any important moral difference between threatening to kill somebody in order to achieve a policy goal and threatening to deliberately unleash global economic chaos in order to achieve a policy goal? I can't see any.