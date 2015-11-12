When the asbestos curtain rises and reveals the Seventy-third Congress in regular session, the chief theme of the play will be, according to the expectations of most of the spectators, a heroic struggle between the inflationists and the sound-moneyites. We hope the audience will be disappointed, because such a melodrama, however heated and exciting, would be far removed from reality—a romantic revival of the moustached-villain, lily-white heroine, save-the-child school. The truth is that the wildest money-tampering proposed by the inflationists would not succeed in raising prices much, while the sound-money men have no good idea how to protect the national virtue. It does not make any difference what kind of currency is issued so long as the total volume and rapidity of circulation of money (including that nine-tenths of it which is bank deposits) are not increased. And going back to the gold standard, whether at the old or a depreciated valuation, would permit a tremendous inflation if circumstances proper to it should arise.

Much more to the point will be the struggle which impends between those who want large governmental expenditures and those who want to keep government spending down. Large spending is the one way in which additional money or credit can be put into circulation, and the government is the one considerable economic unit which can find ways to spend and can get the money to do so. The last public-works appropriation of $3,300 million is virtually all but allocated—much of it not on public works at all but on expenditures which were cut out of the “ordinary” budget or would normally come under it. Thousands of projects, subject to long delay, are just coming up for consideration. Only a tiny beginning has been made on housing. The Civil Works employees will have to be dumped back on the streets if hundreds of millions more are not forthcoming to pay them. Altogether the situation demands a considerable expansion of that kind of spending which is classified under the extraordinary budget and is paid for out of borrowing.

This is the one way in which Congress may be most cure of exerting an influence in behalf of larger circulation of money and increased business activity. But if we are to have the kind of stimulus which can be controlled when, if ever, it threatens to run away into an inflation spiral, Congress must make certain that the “ordinary budget” is balanced—that is, that current expenditures are covered by receipts of taxation, and that they include interest at least on all the debts incurred. It must also prepare the ground so that when revival comes, if it does, there may arise a substantial surplus in the ordinary budget which may be applied to debt retirement. This means a thorough revamping of our taxation system. Leaks in the income tax must be stopped; more efficient profits taxes must be introduced. That is of the utmost importance. And a way must be opened for a reduction of local taxes on real estate, which now stand in the way of building revival and which, because of the difficulty of collecting them, help to bankrupt many cities.

The biggest gap in the Recovery legislation of last spring was the failure to do anything final about the banks. It is frequently said that the President missed the greatest opportunity of his administration because, last March, he did not take over and reorganize the whole banking system. It still needs to be done. The commercial banks are now gorged with reserves; but they are not and cannot be, as long as they remain a congeries of competitive units under private ownership, an instrument for the extension of credit when and where it ought to be extended. Nor, for that matter, an instrument for withholding credit when it ought to be withheld. The Glass bill, with its deposit-insurance feature and its segregation of investment houses from commercial banks, is a tiny bite at a very small cherry. The Securities Act, to which there is so much objection in Wall Street, is likewise of minor importance—a mere attempt to make houses of issue and corporation directors assume responsibility to the investors, where what we need is social control of the whole process of investment in order to make it serve social ends. If the President does not propose an adequate program for the socialization of banking, both commercial and investment, Congress ought to devise one.