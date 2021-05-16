Safe Nuclear Power

And the coalition against it.

Nuclear power is on its way out in the United States. The current technology has failed in the U.S. marketplace, and it will not be revived. Advocates of nuclear power will, for a while yet, be able to point to nuclear power's ever-increasing share of electricity production. And, to be sure, a few more nuclear power plants will begin operating each year for several more years. Such controversial plants as Seabrook and Shoreham may even come on line. But the pipeline is nearly empty; all the plants presently under construction were ordered before 1974, and no utility has plans to order another for as far into the future as it can see. In a few years the oldest nuclear plants will begin to be retired, either because their licenses have expired or because they will simply become too expensive to maintain. As the stream of new nuclear plants dies away and the rate of retirement increases, nuclear power will gradually play a less important role in the nation's economy, and in 25 or 30 years it will be completely negligible.

This is unfortunate, because we know enough now to build a new generation of nuclear reactors that could save billions of dollars and tens of thousands of lives. These reactors would not strain the public's shaken faith in scientific integrity and industrial competence because their safety could be publicly demonstrated by actual test. Neither would they strain the utility industry's ability to raise funds for multibillion-dollar units. Despite this, the potential of a radically different sort of nuclear power plant is rarely mentioned in the public debate over nuclear power. It is as if the participants in the AIDS debate had agreed not to mention the possibility of a cure.



It is easy to see why the opponents of nuclear power are perfectly happy to leave a troublesome concept such as a demonstrably better reactor out of the discussion. The surprise is that the proponents of nuclear power are willing to leave it out also. Those who speak for the nuclear industry are simply not interested in the potential of radically new reactors. The pessimists among them look at the shambles of the failed U.S. nuclear industry and say that there is no hope, no reactor could possibly get us out of this mess. The few optimists and the true believers out there look upon the highly successful French and Japanese nuclear programs and say that there is no problem: the technology is fine, it is only the public that has failed. But there aren't enough of them to sway the debate.