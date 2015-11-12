Governments like our own whose foremost concern is helping disaster victims should circumvent the clumsy mechanism of UNDRO. The United States should take the lead in establishing a multinational disaster rapid deployment force, which would stand ready to intervene anywhere in the world at any time. The amount we spend annually on the Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance ($160 million this year) could be better employed as a contribution to a "Griefbusters" force, trained and equipped to respond to natural and manmade disasters. A flexible rapid deployment force would report to a single director. More important, it would know what each kind of disaster called for, and would either possess or have immediate access to the basic required equipment. The force could employ a semi-military structure, with reservists from member nations who could be called up at a moment’s notice. It could descend from the skies with the needed tools without having to wait for a formal plea.

This kind of multinational force would be likely to run into trouble with countries that object to having their sovereignty encroached upon. Throughout the current Ethiopian famine, the government has demonstrated that it considers keeping foreigners out more important than saving the lives of its own people. When a nation is simply unwilling to tolerate assistance, there is no practical way for outsiders to help short of military invasion.

But we can and should make it easier for governments to accept disaster assistance, Mexico, which has been too proud to ask for help, gladly receives all that is sent unsolicited. If we made a prior agreement with other nations, promising to help each other in case of disaster, the bur- den would be to refuse aid rather than to ask for it. Were Mexico a party to such an agreement, French rescue workers would have been on their way as soon as they learned of the quake. If an earthquake struck the United States, Mexican technicians would rush here. We might someday need them as much as they need us now. We might also discover that we have similar qualms about "begging." A reciprocal treaty would remove the sting of pride that keeps nations from asking each other for help.

One major objection to a disaster relief force would doubtless be that it would limit its membership to our allies. The failures of United Nations forces around the world ought to demonstrate the need to exclude hostile nations. Foreign aid is essentially political. At one level we may offer our help from "pure" motives, but we hope to win friends and improve our stature in the world as fringe benefits. Hence nations compete to provide the best foreign aid. This impetus seems essential to disaster assistance. Thus the Griefbusters force should be under the political control of the United States and our allies. If the Soviet Union decides to create an Eastern bloc rescue team, no harm will be done. It would be better for the superpowers to compete for the affections of the world with aid to disaster-stricken nations than by supplying arms. The Soviet Union's past failure to provide major disaster assistance indicates, however, that their interest in the field is limited.

The burden of paying for the force wouldn't have to fall exclusively on our shoulders. We could contribute the budget of the OFDA, and convince our European allies to pitch in with the sums they contribute to parallel agencies. The cost should be distributed more equitably among wealthy nations than the NATO budget. We could also ask Japan to bear a disproportionately large share of the burden. Japan spends slightly more than one-tenth per capita what the United States does on our common defense—the nuclear umbrella. As an excuse, they hide behind a clause in the constitution we wrote for them, which prohibits significant military expenditures. But they could have no plausible objection to contributing to lifesaving instead of defense. And it would help bolster Japan's sagging international image.

UNDRO could continue to assist in predicting and preventing disasters and in coordinating long-term redevelopment plans with the U.N. Disaster Program. Griefbusters need not address the larger issues of long-term development; that should remain the province of USAID, The force would simply respond to the immediate imperative of saving as many lives as possible in the wake of a tragedy. If such a crew were around today, we might be listening to Mexico's thanks—instead of its requests for more body bags.