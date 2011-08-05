The jobs report is out and it exceeded expectations. But that’s only because expectations are low.

The economy added a total of 117,000 jobs last month, which is about 30,000 more than analysts were predicting and, no less important, about 100,000 more than the economy created the previous one. But 117,000 new jobs is more or less what it takes for the economy to keep pace with population growth. So the problem isn’t getting worse but it isn’t really getting better, either. The unemployment rate fell to 9.1 from 9.2 percent, but that's partly a product of so many people dropping out of the labor force because they can't find work. The overall percentage of Americans working actually fell from 58.2 to 58.1 percent, which, as Neil Irwin of the Washington Post notes, is the lowest level since the early 1980s.

Maybe we’ve avoided a double-dip recession, although maybe we haven’t. Either way, the economy remains weak – and way too many people are out of work. That's a real crisis and, sadly, it's a manufactured one.

In a revealing exchange during Wednesday’s White House briefing, ABC’s Jake Tapper asked Press Secretary Jay Carney “Other than calling on Congress to pass things that you’ve been calling on Congress to pass for months, what is he doing to help the economy?” Carney responded, first, by saying that “He is working very closely with his senior economic advisors to come up with new proposals to help advance growth and job creation.” These sorts of exchanges are standard fare in politics, but let’s be clear: The problem isn’t a lack of new ideas for job creation. It’s a lack of action on the old ones.