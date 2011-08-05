The Labor Department reported that the economy created 117,000 jobs in July and revised the prior months’ growth slightly to bring the average over the last three months to 72,000 jobs per month. This rate of job growth is below the 90,000 a month needed to keep pace with the growth of the labor force. Consistent with this fact, the employment to population ratio (EPOP) fell slightly to 58.1 percent, tying its previous low for the downturn. While the unemployment rate edged down to 9.1 percent, this was entirely attributable to people leaving the labor force.

There were some unusual patterns in job creation in July. The goods producing sector accounted for 40,000 new jobs, with mining, construction, and manufacturing all adding jobs in the month. Mining support activity added 8,000 jobs for the second straight month, bringing growth over the last year to 65,500, an increase of almost 22 percent.

Construction added 8,000 jobs after losing 5,000 jobs in June. Employment is up 30,000 over the last year. Month to month levels are likely to create to jump around as employment in the sector stays roughly even. Manufacturing added 24,000 jobs, but half of this was in autos. That is likely an artifact of seasonal adjustments, as fewer plants shut for retooling in July than in the past.

Retail added 25,900 jobs, roughly twice the average over the last year. Health care added 31,400 jobs, a bit more than the 25,000 average over the last year. Like retail, this was probably a bounce back from weak growth the prior two months.