The trouble began when Scott hired glitzy presidential event planners and private security for a two-day inaugural party in Tallahassee. To veteran Florida media and political hands, the event made Scott appear out of step with the small-town pace of the isolated capital city. Soon after, Scott had another mishap when he held a private dinner with legislative leaders in the governor’s mansion and alienated journalists by locking them outside the gates after they had refused to let his office hand-pick a pool reporter. Then, when he approved the state budget in May, Scott committed another snafu at the signing ceremony, which took place in a sprawling retirement community called The Villages. Before the governor even arrived, his staff ordered local deputies to remove protesters from a public square. A week later, the governor’s office admitted it had erred, but the scene provided yet more fodder for Democratic activists to paint Scott as an aloof, aristocratic corporate raider at the seat of government.

Policy, though, has also been a big part of Scott’s problem. He has largely stayed true to his campaign promises, many of which poll well individually; He pushed for an Arizona-style immigration law, led the Republican charge against government unions, imposed drug-tests for food stamp recipients and state employees, cut taxes on businesses, scrapped a $2.7 billion high-speed rail project Obama endorsed, and stripped tenure from new teachers. Yet Fabrizio admits Scott is paying the political price for enacting conservative priorities that are easier for supporters to rally behind only in the abstract. “People always want spending cuts. People always want smaller government—until the rubber hits the road,” he said. “Then we see the most fascinating effect in polling, which is, ‘Don’t cut my spending.’”

And so, eight months into his term, Scott has become arguably the least-popular governor in the country. He was polled sitting at 33 percent job approval in mid-June, according a to Democratic-aligned Public Policy Polling survey, which also found that 59 percent of voters disapproved of him. (A more recent poll released by Quinnipiac University found that his job approval rating has since gone up, but only slightly, to 35 percent.) Other recent surveys have found his support below 30 percent. Worse, a whopping 64 percent of independent voters indicated that they disapproved of Scott in the PPP poll.

SCOTT’S POLITICAL ADVISERS say they expected the backlash—that the governor intentionally front-loaded his first-year agenda with controversial policy objectives that could alienate voters, giving him three more years to make a recovery. “The strategic decision was made to try to bite off as much as we can in the first session,” says Fabrizio. “Then, in the subsequent sessions, it allows you to not take as much heat and as many arrows from interest groups. And that allows you to focus on the other things that help you.”

This strategy might work for Scott, since he isn’t up for re-election until 2014, but it could have devastating effects for Republicans in the 2012 presidential race: The same PPP poll from June found that 40 percent of Florida voters considered themselves less likely to vote for a Republican for president next year thanks specifically to Scott. This won’t be helped when the GOP contenders for the White House participate in a CNN/Tea Party Express debate in Tampa in September, or when the “Presidency 5” debate and straw poll take place in Orlando two weeks later, or when Florida hosts the first Republican presidential debate after the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary. After all, the media will be focused on the state, giving ample opportunity for attention to be drawn to Scott’s faltering administration, yet the candidates will need to embrace the governor, with his conservative bona fides, in a show of party unity. To top it all off, Florida will assume the national spotlight by hosting Republican National Convention in Tampa in August 2012. “He’s the gift that keeps on giving,” Scott Arceneaux, executive director of the Florida Democratic Party, says of the governor. “You get to see with Rick Scott the type of government you’re going to get with these presidential candidates. Is this the kind of president you want? Rick Scott?”