A key reason for the country’s passive homophobia is likely its history, which has been one of relentless homogenization, fueled by an intolerant nationalism often overlooked by sympathetic Western observers who like to paint the Czech Republic as a gutsy little nation surrounded by more powerful neighbors (namely, Germany and the USSR). But this victimization narrative obscures many ugly aspects of Czech history, as recounted in historian Mary Heimann’s Czechoslovakia: The State That Failed. Heimann details a “petty Czech chauvinism” that, among other things, led to official government discrimination of minority Hungarian, Slovaks, Poles, and Ukrainians following the creation of the First Republic in 1918, and the forcible and violent expulsion of ethnic German citizens (a full quarter of the country’s then-population) following World War II. Today, as a recent poll shows, many of the country’s 94 percent of citizens who are ethnic Czech remain wary (or worse) of minorities, particularly Roma, of whom some three-fourths of ethnic Czechs express negative opinions. It’s not difficult, then, to gather that Czechs might harbor negative attitudes toward homosexuals, who, whether or not they’re ethnically Czech, still fall outside what Labendz refers to as “a cult of normalcy” that pervades the country.

Then, there is a secondary perception problem, which is that Prague, a highly cosmopolitan city, is representative of the rest of the country. In fact, only 1.5 million of the country’s 10 million citizens live there, and the Czech Republic has an urban-rural divide when it comes to liberal attitudes, just like many other countries. But even the hedonism of Prague is somewhat misunderstood. The reason for the gay porn industry’s strength, for instance, is largely a function of a laissez-faire approach to sex and relationships in general—which can also explain the divide between Czechs’ official and personal positions on homosexuality. The approach, influenced by 40 years of communist rule and a pervasive distrust in the exasperatingly corrupt contemporary political culture, can best be summed up as: We may not approve of your lifestyle, but we don’t think the government should discriminate against you.

BUT, IF THIS helps explain why Czechs are more conservative than most people assume, what explains the decline in their approval of gay behavior? What changed between 1994 and today? Here, politics again comes into play.

The higher approval in 1994 may have been a result of the invisibility of the gay community during the communist era, which had ended only a few years prior. “Homophobia actually doesn’t exist in this country,” gay activist Jiri Hromada told The Prague Post in 1993, because “for 40 years people had no information about homosexuals.” With the increasing visibility of gays since 1994, a backlash may have developed against a community that previously hadn’t even been on people’s radars.

Labendz also points out that the higher level of support may have been an attempt by Czechs to distance themselves from the communist regime of the immediate past, which they associated with oppression of minorities and retrograde social attitudes. According to Labendz, “publicly supporting their victim groups, homosexuals included, no longer offers the political cachet that it did in the nineties.”

What’s more, in the early 1990s, Czechs were eager to integrate into the European Union, and approval of homosexuality was a marker of Western European enlightenment. That pro-Europe sentiment, however, has since waned, largely due to the euro crisis and a general feeling, 20 years after the end of communism, that being a part of Western Europe is not all that it was cracked up to be. Although a member of the EU, the Czech Republic today is skeptical of the body. The country’s president and most popular politician, Vaclav Klaus, has long been a thorn in its side; in 2009, he was the last hold-out against signing the EU’s Lisbon Treaty. “The answer to the question ‘Why reject homosexuals?’ is another question: ‘What’s gayer than Europe?’” says Labendz. (Klaus, as it happens, recently criticized Prague’s first gay pride parade, to be held August 13, saying, “I do not feel pride in the event.”)

Given all this, the Czech Republic’s place in the NORC study poses important questions that apply to gay rights campaigns around the world. It complicates the belief that broad acceptance of homosexuality, while perhaps a long way off in the future, is inevitable. The lessons learned from the Czech Republic reinforce the reality that the battle for gay acceptance is far from over.

James Kirchick is writer at large with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty based in Prague and a contributing editor of The New Republic.