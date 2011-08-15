“I’m full of anger and sadness when I think of Egypt,” emails a protester from Syria’s capital of Damascus, who asked to be referred to as Rana to protect her identity. Months earlier, when I met her during my stay in Damascus, Rana was full of vigor and excitement when talking about how the budding Syrian revolution could mirror Egypt’s. “The protests are growing. Everyone, no matter if they are Muslim or Christian, Sunni or Shi’ite, is uniting to topple this killer system peacefully,” she said at the time.

But, as a bloody summer draws out, Rana is worried that President Bashar Al Assad’s brutal tactics are fueling an increasingly disturbing sectarian spin on the current unrest. “There is now sectarian resentment in the coastal towns where different sects live together, some with the regime and some against it,” Rana wrote in her latest email to me. Indeed, by labeling the opposition movement a Sunni-led terrorist revolt and allowing members of his own sect to loot and pillage Sunni towns, Assad is fanning the flames of sectarian hatred—and some protesters, despite their initially peaceful, pluralistic intentions, are starting to buy in as well.

AS AN ALAWITE, a minority group and offshoot of Shi’ite Islam, Assad has ruled Syria’s Sunni majority and smaller numbers of Druze, Christians, and Kurds using a secular Soviet-era political system he inherited from his father, Hafez Al Assad, who was Syria’s president for three decades. Supporters of the 45-year-old president have long maintained that Assad is the only man who can keep Syria’s diverse sects from turning on each other, using examples of sectarian strife in neighboring Lebanon and Iraq to warn of the potential dangers if the president were to be toppled. But when the anti-regime protests broke out in February, Assad’s first tactic was a sectarian move: to discredit any peaceful popular revolt—which started in poor, rural, Sunni regions—as a terrorist conspiracy led by Sunni religious extremists.

As demonstrations grew around the country in March and April, state television channels started reporting on how “terrorists” were killing civilians and policemen. The reports ignored the fact that any nonviolent demonstrations were occurring. Instead, the state news agency, SANA, reported that police had discovered large weapon caches in towns such as Dera’a, where the international media was reporting mass pro-democracy protests.