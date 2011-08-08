New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is using $30 million of his own money--and a matching gift from George Soros--to help fund a new program aimed at addressing the vast socio-economic disparities between New York City’s young white men and those who are black or Latino. At a time when more people are out of work and municipal budgets are stretched thin, private philanthropy is increasingly important.

But it’s not just cities that need this kind of help. Poor people are more likely to live in suburbs now than in cities.

And poverty isn’t the only thing changing the suburbs. Immigration has also become more dispersed, both to new metropolitan areas and, within them, to suburbs in addition to cities. By 2005, in fact, more immigrants lived in the suburbs of the 100 largest metropolitan areas than in their primary cities.

These two trends have intersected so that now half of all poor immigrants live in the suburbs, as described in our report published today. Just as immigrants on the whole have followed natives to the suburbs, so have the foreign-born poor followed the native-born poor to these areas. As a result, suburban areas with little or no experience with either immigration or poverty now face complex and unfamiliar public policy challenges.