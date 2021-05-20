Her family was distinguished. Her sisters married brilliant men. She remembered Chicago before the great fire and after it. The World’s Columbian Exposition has never been so well revealed and appreciated as through her imagination and her eyes. And her part in it was distinguished. Strangest of strange accounts.

She had already lived a full life of struggle, achievement and sorrow when, well past the age of forty, she conceived a brilliant plan for the encouragement of the art of poetry in America. Poetry, A Magazine of Verse, will remain her greatest claim to distinction.

The story of the founding and continuance of this project does not enter her biography until the two hundred and fiftieth page. From that time on Harriet Monroe was a “married” woman. Impossible to go into even the enumeration of the names of great and near great whom she drew about her from that time forward. In places it read like the Book of Numbers. But this, the most important part of her biography, may possibly be the least interesting to the general reader. It is beautiful to see her record the first reactions of the various personalities of those days to the “new verse” Many will cringe a bit today at what they thought then—so gracefully documented.

The book is directly and simply written, almost too intimately at times. We feel almost too keenly a sorrow which Harriet Monroe never admits except in one flat paragraph which refers to a sonnet or two where the truth may perhaps have been told. The last chapter in the book, the last, that is, that Harriet Monroe herself set down, is a confession of religious faith dating back no doubt to her convent days in Baltimore. It is pathetic as a courageous child’s submission to life’s adversities. The book is instructive, appealing and challenging also to a world that has already begun to forget almost everything for which this gifted woman fought so valiantly.