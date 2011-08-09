While the United States resolved its own (manufactured) brush with default last week, global stocks have continued to slide on the more legitimate threat posed by the sorry fiscal state of several European countries. Greece was the recipient of a major euro zone bailout at the tail end of July—but concerns over its financial stability remain. Spain and Portugal are also facing serious questions, as are Ireland and Iceland. And then there’s Italy, whose notoriously troubled government may be careening toward a default at a time when the cash-strapped continent can hardly afford the economic collapse of one of its largest member states. Will it be able to hang on?

Italian debt is roughly 120 percent of its GDP—a phenomenally high ratio that likely must be reined in for the country to stand a chance of not defaulting, particularly given its low economic growth rate. This may well prove impossible in the short run, and groups like the London-based Centre for Economics and Business Research have recently proclaimed that the country is “bound to default.” Similarly, according to a TNR report, JPMorgan has said Italy can only afford to finance itself into next month. Then, just last week, the European Central Bank purchased a variety of European bonds—not including Italian ones—in a widely questioned and not entirely successful attempt to bolster the Italian bond market. Finally, on Monday, the ECB went the extra mile and finally stepped in to buy Italian bonds, but the move did not appear to have an immediately positive effect.

Yet, in spite of the country’s grim fiscal reality, each of the Italian economic experts I contacted before the ECB’s most recent move all but ruled out the possibility of the country failing to pay its obligations. Domenico Lombardi, president of the Oxford Institute for Economic Policy and a Brookings Institute member, maintains that a default is simply not in the cards. Not only does the bulk of Italy’s debt not expire for seven years, he explained on Friday, but the ECB would not allow the country to even come “close to a default scenario.” “That would trigger a meltdown of the euro area,” he says. “It would be unthinkable that the ECB would not intervene massively and almost unconditionally.”

Still, Lombardi, who has served on the executive boards of both the IMF and World Bank and previously worked for the Bank of Italy, said Italy’s slow growth is reason for worry, and that the government and ECB had been “playing a cat and mouse game,” in which the latter would likely end up asking the government to implement its austerity measures sooner if the situation worsens. Indeed, he says, it is unlikely that Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s government will make any major changes in the short-to-medium term without additional prodding. “If the situation gets worse, as I expect, the ECB will step in,” he told me before the ECB debt purchase. “Hopefully they’re not going to wait until too long.”