“Can’t you ask the computer?” my seven-year-old son regularly demands when I fail to supply the answer to one of his seemingly random questions. His generation knows implicitly what mine has gradually learned: That the Internet is essentially a garbage dump for information, albeit one that requires increasingly sensitive tools to pick out objects of value. “Crowdsourcing,” a term that Wikipedia (appropriately) tells me was coined only five years ago, has become the preferred way to answer any and all questions. Need a dentist in Missoula or a brunch spot in New Orleans? Ask all your friends via Facebook with the click of a button. When The New York Times recently sought readers’ help to identify a mysterious album of Nazi photographs, it took all of a few hours for someone to come forward with the photographer’s name. The savviest—and creepiest—Internet marketers mine our data in an attempt to answer questions we didn’t even know we had.

It’s no surprise, then, that the Internet aspires also to answer our questions on the interpersonal level, bringing about a proliferation of advice columnists who have come a long way since the days of Dear Abby. Slate alone sponsors three of them: “Dear Prudence,” created by Margo Howard and now written by Emily Yoffe; another, devoted to “sticky friendship dilemmas,” by the novelist Lucinda Rosenfeld; and a new “digital manners” podcast on contemporary etiquette problems like “How late is too late to text?” At The Paris Review, editor Lorin Stein answers people’s questions about what they should be reading. You can pose pressing religious questions to rabbis, priests, and imams; on Jezebel’s now-defunct “Pot Psychology,” stoners doled out sex advice.

And there is “Sugar”, the anonymous writer whose weekly posts on The Rumpus, an online literary magazine, have generated a swarm of enthusiastic followers. She is the ultimate advice columnist for the Internet age, remaking a genre that has existed, in more or less the same form, since well before Nathanael West’s acerbic novella Miss Lonelyhearts first put a face on the figure in 1933. West’s Miss Lonelyhearts was a fake: a grizzled, hard-drinking newspaperman whose column is treated as a joke by his superiors and the rest of the staff. Initially, he laughs along with them, but the very real sufferings of his readers eventually overcome his powers of irony. In his introduction to a new edition of the book, Jonathan Lethem calls it “a mercilessly unsympathetic novel on the theme of sympathy.” But, even more profoundly, it’s a novel about big-city alienation: on the part of the letter-writers, reduced in their desperation to making pleas to an anonymous stranger; and on the part of the columnist himself, who grows increasingly distanced from reality and is never even identified by his real name.

What goes on in the “Dear Sugar” column, by contrast, is almost embarrassingly sincere. The letters she receives are rarely mundane, this-way-or-that-way choices. They’re the stuff of life: Should I have a baby? Should I leave my partner? How can I deal with my anger? Why am I jealous of my friends? To each of these dilemmas, Sugar responds with a lengthy meditation—2,000 or 3,000 words—that often meanders through stories taken from her own life or from literature before dispensing her wisdom. She is a close reader: She shows the letter writers what their letters actually say, and what they don’t say. Her version of tough love, which includes a lot of morale-boosting and liberal sprinklings of endearments, preaches general honesty rather than adherence to certain standards of behavior. (“Acceptance is a small, quiet room.”) Her tone ranges from hip-older-sister-loving to governess-stern. “A terrible thing happened to you, honey bun, but you mustn’t let it define your life,” she tells a woman whose husband cheated on her.