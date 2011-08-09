Today's CNN poll is quite striking. In October of 2010, both parties were viewed about as favorably by the public (Democrats stood at 46% favorable/47% unfavorable, Republicans 44/42.) The Democratic party today is about the same -- 47% view it favorably, 47% unfavorably. But the Republican Party's favorability has collapsed -- 33% of Americans view it favorably, 59% unfavorably. That -26% favorability gap is lower than the party's rating before the 2006 election (-14%) or the 2008 election (-16%.) The GOP is completely toxic.

Now, one should caution that the Republican nominee will probably be able to distance himself a bit from the Congressional party. But Obama's strategy has to revolve around reducing his opponent's distance from the party. Today's story by Ben Smith and Jonathan Martin, suggesting that Obama's campaign plans to personally discredit Mitt Romney, suggests a campaign decision that's not just morally questionable but politically questionable as well.

The Obama campaign seems to have cast about for the last election in which a president with mediocre approval ratings, stopped at 2004, and decided it should therefore do the same thing Bush did. It certainly helps that they may -- may; I still think Romney is highly vulnerable -- face a Republican nominee with a record of extreme flip-flopping. But the far more straightforward message for Obama seems to me to be painting his opponent as, well, a Republican. That's an easy case to make!

Mitt Romney is probably the strongest potential opponent. But nobody is thinking right now about his general election liabilities. Here is an important fact about Romney that nobody ever mentions: He does not have an economic plan. He talks incessantly about jobs. But hs actual program to create them does not exist. Here is what his website offers in place of an economic plan:

Over the course of this campaign, Mitt will lay out a detailed plan for what he will do as President to jump-start economic growth and help create jobs. His plan will be based on the following principles:

Right-size government by cutting spending, repealing Obamacare, and ending wasteful programs

Make American businesses competitive in the global economy

Open markets abroad, on fair terms, for American goods and services

Ensure energy security and independence for America

Train and prepare American workers for the jobs of today and tomorrow

This can be summarized as "Plan TBA."