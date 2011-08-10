Faced with a looming deadline and a deadlocked legislature, Barack Obama is employing a strategy many wish he had in the recent debt ceiling talks: He’s bypassing Congress altogether. On Monday, Obama approved a Department of Education plan to grant waivers allowing states to bypass the most stringent and unrealistic requirements of the Bush-era education law known as No Child Left Behind, including its fairy-tale provision that all schools must be 100 percent proficient in reading and math by 2014, in exchange for the adoption of certain policy priorities. Owing to the fact that Republicans have vowed to block any comprehensive reform* of NCLB this summer, the administration’s plan to grant waivers is a valuable and timely stop-gap solution to prevent schools from needlessly being labeled as “failing.” The one problem, however, is that it probably isn’t legal.

To be sure, the simple practice of granting waivers to help states skirt NCLB’s worst features isn’t new or illegal. The Department of Education’s authority to do so was written into the Elementary and Secondary Education Act in 1965 and, as recently as 2009, the department granted 351 waivers to states seeking leniency on federal requirements, many of them related to NCLB. Instead, the issue at stake lies in what Secretary of Education Arne Duncan plans to demand in return for said waivers. By mandating that only those states that commit to specific reforms (we don’t find out what they are until September) will be entitled to receive the flexibility provided by waivers, the administration is attempting to overhaul NCLB behind Congress’s back. In other words, instead of waiting for Congress to change the way teachers are evaluated or schools are punished, Duncan is hoping to do it himself by forcing the states’ hands. As education policy expert Tom Loveless of the Brookings Institution puts it, “If states embrace the Obama education reform agenda, they get a waiver.” If they don’t, tough luck.

The administration’s decision represents an ingenious, and, according to Loveless, “unprecedented” way to get around a federal law. Jack Jennings, President of the Center on Education Policy and longtime House Committee on Education and Labor staffer, says though it “may be the right thing to do,” there’s a good chance Duncan and Obama are “overstepping their authority.” American Enterprise Institute education scholar Rick Hess goes even further, calling the plan unconstitutional and likening it to a future Republican president letting states opt out of the Affordable Health Care Act—but only on his terms.

But, if the Obama administration is breaking the rules, who’s going to punish them? Democrats, for one, are likely to let this slide—the waivers will probably be closely aligned with President Obama’s NCLB reauthorization “Blueprint for Reform,” and they will save schools from both the ignominy of being labeled failures and the possibility of facing harsh penalties for not meeting arbitrary “Adequate Yearly Progress” benchmarks. Even though, earlier this summer, Democrats George Miller and Tom Harkin, the House and Senate education committee leaders, opposed the waiver idea, on Monday they performed an about face and endorsed it.