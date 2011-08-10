Like most people, I've always believed that Jeb Bush is the smart Bush brother. And yet his Wall Street Journal op-ed today shakes that assumption to its core. The entire thing has to be read in its full, I-can't-believe-this-isn't-parody context. But I will helpfully summarize, and Ihope the readers will read it to see that I am not making this up.

Bush, along with co-author Kevin Warsh of the right-wing Hoover Institute, begins by asserting the standard conservative talking point that fiscal stimulus has failed -- ignoring objections such as, oh, that government has been cutting jobs on net since 2009 --promising instead a "Grand Strategy." He proceeds to deliver this grandiose unveiling of his Grand Strategy:

The debt-limit debate caused policy makers to recognize what citizens already knew: We must put our fiscal house in order. Cutting spending is essential. But we will never cut our way to prosperity.

So, what should be the economic grand strategy? In a word: growth.

Growth! Why didn't anybody think of that before? Oh, wait -- everybody has thought of that before. That's the Republican Party's idea (via low and more regressive taxes, deregulation and lower social spending). That's Obama's idea (via education reform, investing in infrastructure and science, and reforming the tax code.) It's the idea of pretty much every economic plan ever.

Shouldn't Bush's grand strategy narrow it down just a bit? Like this: