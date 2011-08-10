Of course, the problem with higher cost-sharing (and the reason folks like me are wary of it, depending on the details) is that it can discourage use of medical care that’s beneficial. Studies have shown, for example, that seniors react to higher cost-sharing on prescriptions by cutting back on their hypertension medicine. That’s bad medicine, because it increases the likelihood they’ll get a heart attack or stroke. That’s also bad economics, because heart attacks and strokes are incredibly expensive to treat.

Which brings us to the research on birth control and cost-sharing, of which there turns out to be quite a lot.

Probably the best-known study comes from California, which in the 1980s started charging co-payments for family planning services at low-income clinics. Use of those services fell by 22 percent, according to a paper subsequently published in the American Journal of Public Health. The study’s authors determined that likely resulted in around 2,400 unwanted pregnancies and more than $3 million in extra health care spending.

Years later, California introduced a pilot program to offer free family planning services to low-income women not quite poor enough to qualify for Medicaid. Subsequent studies, including another published in the American Journal of Public Health, concluded:

Family PACT contraceptive services provided in fiscal year 1997–1998 are estimated to have reduced the total number of births in California by 7% to 8% in the fiscal year 1998–1999 … The reduction in births also reduced public expenditures for health care, social services, and education for these women and for their children. … averting 108 000 pregnancies saved the federal, state, and local governments more than $500 million at a ratio of $4.48 saved to every dollar expended on family planning services.

A more recent paper on the same project, and published in the journal Health Services Research, concluded that the program significantly reduced not just abortions but also ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages. (Among the reasons: Women who have unintended pregnancies are less likely to get early prenatal care.) And even if cost doesn’t deter women from using birth control altogether, it can deter them from using the most effective types, which are also the most expensive. As a recent essay in the New England Journal of Medicine noted: