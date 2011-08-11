These days, with any mass movement, from terrorist organizations to student protests, you almost immediately have a sense of who is involved. Given the ubiquity of social media and the generally elevated level of surveillance, no modern day gathering, whether for legitimate protest, mass violence, or the shades in between, should be difficult to minutely dissect and analyze. Indeed, we have come to expect knowing everything there is to be known about an event’s main actors, their shared characteristics, and how they came to behave in the way they did. And yet, despite the incessant media coverage in Britain for the last three days, one of the most striking features of the reaction to the riots has been the lack of consensus on, or insight into, the people causing the chaos.

After days of rolling news and dozens of opinion pieces, the language in the media has hardly progressed from the words initially used when the violence began in Tottenham on Saturday night: namely, that the perpetrators are “youths” and “thugs.” There is yet to be any clear idea of who the typical participant in these outbreaks is, and exactly what back-story could make this behaviour possible, or even appealing. Commentators have spoken of poverty, lack of education, disintegrating families, and cuts to youth services. But these explanations alone are too general, anonymous, and insufficient.

Of course, an investigation of this kind is made incredibly difficult by the very fact that, to the extent these crimes do have a uniting grievance, it is that of being disconnected, or marginalized. Who do you speak to in an “underclass” defined by its invisibility and isolation, and currently even more suspicious than usual of press intrusion? To their credit, newspapers are advertising for personal stories and information; journalists are putting up their Blackberry pin or asking for parents of rioting children to email them. This is a positive development which demonstrates openness and a desire for fullness of commentary, but it also suggests a sheer lack of access or knowledge.

So are the rioters long-term gang members, professional thugs, or pubescent brats with a taste for designer labels? One of the very few examples of hearing opinion directly from those involved has been the brief interview that Leana Hosea, a journalist for the BBC World Service, conducted with two teenage girls who had joined the looting in Croydon. How much of it was drunken bravado, playing up for the reporter, is unclear, but, overall, the dialogue was bleak. As one girl said casually of the looting, “Got a couple of free things,” and both laughed. Then one of the girls seemed compelled to provide a justification, explaining, “It’s the government’s fault,” to which her friend replied, “Conservatives,” and the first answered, “Yeah, whatever, who it is, I don’t know.” It was wave after wave of dumb defiance and bratty depressing swagger. But these girls were happy to chat, open, and confident in the pettiness of their crimes in comparison to others. Clearly they are on the more benign end of the spectrum. How many of the looters are like this, joining in gleefully once the tide has started, with a tiny smattering of anti-government sentiment at the very back of their minds? And what of the rest—the core of truly violent rioters, who smash in entire department store fronts, who throw bricks and flaming bottles?