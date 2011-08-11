When he visits a battery plant in Holland, Michigan, today, President Obama will talk about the connection between innovation, advanced manufacturing, and economic growth. But he has an opportunity to make an even more important connection: between government action and innovation

At a time when the federal government seems unable to manage anything well, and state governments are still grappling with budget shortfalls and crippling layoffs, it is easy to forget that the public sector is a critical driver of innovation, particularly in the energy sector. As James Duderstadt, Mark Muro, and others have pointed out, there are several market failures that cause private energy companies to systematically underinvest in innovation. One in particular stands out:

“Social benefits accrue from the knowledge created by innovative activity, which is added to the public domain once created and is hard for firms to control. Other firms may make use of this knowledge and reap the rewards, encouraging free-riding behavior where firms fail to invest and wait for other firms to finance the knowledge base.”

Venture capital, which is often a source of funding for emerging technologies, also is riddled with its own kinds of market failures. This analysis of venture capital investing in the Great Lakes region (which I’ve written about before ) explains it’s not efficient for venture capitalists to track down every possible good opportunity in their sector. Instead, they maximize their chances of finding good investments by focusing on where they’ve been successful in the past, where most deals come from, and, honestly, where they can get to easily. That helps explain why California and Massachusetts get such a huge amount of VC investment, and why places like Holland, Michigan, often get overlooked.

One of the reasons governments exist is to overcome these kinds of market failures. Like roads, weapons systems, and public education, innovation is a public good, something that the public sector has to provide at an optimal level.