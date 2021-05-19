The Tax Thieves of 1951

The young Missouri Irishman was the most energetic politician to hit Washington since Jim Farley. He set about reorganizing the Bureau, which he said had a “bad case of hardening of the arteries.” Helvering, an old-fashioned politician, had run the Revenue organization in strait-laced style, with Morgenthau always peeping over his shoulder. Hannegan, knowing more about patronage than public service, began to reshape the Bureau in his own image. Every one of the eight most notorious characters in the current exposés concerning the tax bureau – James Smyth of San Francisco, Norman Collision of Delaware, James Finnegan of St. Louis, Denis Delaney of Massachusetts, Joseph Marcelle, J.B.E. Olson and James Johnson of New York – were named to their jobs in the two years after Hannegan took office.





HANNEGAN HAD MAINTAINED a private law practice on the side while serving as St. Louis tax collector, and he actually encouraged his new collectors to do the same thing, one of them has testified. Hannegan saw nothing wrong in that. To him it seemed natural to encourage the closest kind of ties between the Collectors’ Offices and the various State Democratic organizations. He was in a key position to offer favors in the boom years of war, and the friendships which he formed with wealthy taxpayers made him potentially very valuable to those who had the responsibility for financing and directing Roosevelt’s fourth-term campaign.



In that year the Democratic Party needed a new manager. Frank Walker, and his predecessor as Chairman, Bronx Boss Ed Flynn, decided that Hannegan was the man to raise funds to match the lavishly financed Republican campaign that could be expected in 1944. So Hannegan became National Democratic Chairman. However, the continuity of his policies at the Bureau was unbroken. He personally selected Joseph D. Nunan Jr. to take over. Nunan, who had become Revenue Collector for the First District of New York after being defeated as a State Senator, also was experienced as an organization man and Democratic fund-raiser.

THE HANNEGAN-NUNAN TEAM worked as smoothly in Washington as the Dickmann-Hannegan combination had worked in St. Louis. The full extent to which contributors to Democratic campaign funds, nationally and in the states, received special treatment in tax matters is impossible to determine.



Perhaps much will be revealed as the King subcommittee pursues its investigation of the Bureau. But favors can take so many forms and political finances keep so close to the wall of back alleys that we may never know how much Hannegan’s experience in tax collection contributed to the building of Democratic campaign bankrolls.



In the 1947 Hannegan left Washington to become president of the St. Louis Cardinals and pursue other business connections he had made since coming to Washington; Nunan resigned to establish what is thought to be one of the most lucrative tax practices in the East. Revenue Bureau files indicate that George J. Schoeneman, who was then appointed Commissioner, was the Nunan-Hannegan choice. The machinery they had established over the previous four years continued to function. Schoeneman, liked and respected in Washington as an honest gentleman, was reluctant to question the activities of the local collectors. He appears, from the record, to have been overly gentle in dealing with misconduct in the Bureau. For by then, minor officials in the organization keyed their morals to the lowering of standards set by their superiors. The ablest officials of the Bureau had left the service for the much higher pay available outside. And a great many of those who remained had done so because they were approaching pension age and hoped soon to retired. Those in this group were inclined to be timid and compromising in their handling of cases in order to run no risk of jeopardizing their status.



Unprincipled businessmen and gangsters alike sensed the new opportunities for corruption and plied Bureau employees, hard hit by inflation, with attractive presents. Technically reputable tax lawyers, consultants and accountants devised new techniques of legal evasion for their clients. The Administration took almost no notice until the one-man crusade of Sen. John J. Williams (R, Del.) against the Bureau, and the investigation by a special House Subcommittee on Administration of the Internal Revenue Laws, under Rep. Cecil King (D, Calif.), brought out facts which forced it to act.