I didn't wake up intending to let Mitt Romney take over my blog today, but after a long period of inaccessibility, he's made himself available to questions in a way that reveals a lot about him. One thing that comes across is that Romney seems like a kind of character that, in recent years, has been associated with Democratic politicians, not Republican politicians. He's very smart, and he can use his intelligence to answer questions in ways that are literally true but feel somewhat evasive. Here's Romney confronting a reporter who picks apart his claims that his campaign is not "run by lobbyists":