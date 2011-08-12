Any time you go on a live program, especially one with multiple guests, there are things we want to respond to but never get a chance to say. Two spring to mind from my appearance on Charlie Rose:

1. Drew Westen said that I painted him as a person who had never been to Washington. I never said that. Read my item responding to Westen.

2. I defended President Obama's position on stimulus because he can't get Congress to pass any more stimulus. Fareed Zakaria defended it by arguing that further stimulus is unwise. I think that's very, very wrong.