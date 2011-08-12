Most political reporters came away from last night's Republican debate impressed with Mitt Romney. I came away wondering what possible advantage Romney could have over Rick Perry from the perspective of a Republican voter. It is true that Romney towered over the rest of the field, both literally in in his general alpha-male ability to project a sense of command. But his weaknesses are vast and unexploited. Last night Romney did not even bother to deny that his health care plan was a replica of President Obama's, instead resting his entire defense on the fact that he only imposed it at the state level. Federalism is not a distinction anybody actually cares about, as demonstrated when Romney himself cast it aside in a subsequent exchange over gay marriage.

Tim Pawlenty, who I massively overestimated, seems unable to expose Romney's ideological heresies. Bachmann, I think could do it, but at this point she is more interested in establishing herself as a mainstream Republican figure -- leaning too heavily on anti-Romney attacks could make her appear as the voice of a dissident faction. Two strategists for rival campaigns laid out the dynamic fairly persuasively:

A senior Bachmann aide, Ed Goeas, told POLITICO that the campaign sees three spaces in the race: One for Romney, who Bachmann’s aides believe is capped at less than 40 percent of Republican support; one for the grassroots favorite Bachmann; and one for Perry, if his campaign succeeds in taking off. A Pawlenty adviser, meanwhile, argued that Bachmann has the most to lose from Perry’s entry, and that he will cut into her grassroots base.

